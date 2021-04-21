NAU Roundup: Golf finishes in second place at Big Sky tourney

The Northern Arizona golf team shot a 16-over 304 in Wednesday's final round to earn a runner-up finish at the Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament, concluding the event at 45-over-par 909 (296-309-304). The second-place finish was the Lumberjacks' best at the conference tourney in six years and was a significant improvement from their seventh-place finish in 2019.

"It's bittersweet because we were close and we had our opportunities, but at the end of the day it's been quite a few years since we've been in this position as a program," said Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha. "It was nice to be in the hunt again. It was nice to feel the pressure and the nerves, because this is what we play for."

NAU went into the final round three strokes behind Sacramento State, which defended its conference title from 2019 -- last year's tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 -- with a score of 37-over-par 901 (298-304-299). The Hornets have won three of the last five championships, and placed second in the other two, all since the Lumberjacks won the title in 2015.

Portland State finished in third at 54-over-par 918 (302-307-309) and Idaho placed fourth at 58-over 922 (308-311-303).