The Northern Arizona University golf team wrapped up competition at the Big Sky Conference championship tournament in Scottsdale Wednesday with a fourth-place finish.

The Lumberjacks shot 297 on the final day to bring their three-round total to 882 after shooting a 295 and a 290 in the first two rounds.

The championships were hosted by Montana State at the par-72, 6,247-yard Talking Stick Golf Club.

Sacramento State won the title after shooting an 856.

"We showed some really good things, just not enough of those things to be as competitive as we really wanted to," said Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha. "We didn't play the par 5s well enough and there are a couple of par 5s here that are easy."

Northern Arizona was led by freshman Lizzie Neale, who tied for seventh after shooting a 218, recording rounds of 69, 74 and 75. Senior Ashley Croft played consistently all week long, recording three-straight rounds of 2-over par, posting a 222 in her final competition with the Lumberjacks. She finished in a tie for 16th place.

Fellow senior Aleksandra Chekalina was the next top finisher for Northern Arizona, securing a 23rd-place finish at 224. She shot a 79 in the final round.

"It's really hard seeing Aleksandra and Ashley graduate. They are two fifth-year seniors who have been great kids and great teammates. They've done a lot of great things within our program," Bedortha said.

Ellena Slater finished tied for 24th after shooting a 225. The freshman shot a 79 in the first round and bounced back with a 70 in round two before finishing with a 76. Lorel Hayward competed in two rounds after filling in as a substitute for Nina Lukyanenko. She had Northern Arizona's best round Wednesday with an even par after recording a 74 Tuesday to finish with a two-round total of 146.

"Moving forward, I'm super excited for the future. We have Lorel and Ekaterina Malakhova coming back as fifth-year seniors," Bedortha said. " ... Next year, wherever the tournament is, we're going to be very competitive and improved."

Men's tennis

Senior Alex Groves got a Big Sky player of the week nod Wednesday after going 4-0 in two recent conference matches while leading his team to claim the regular-season championship for the first time since 2019.

Groves leads the Lumberjacks in both singles and doubles matches, sitting with a 15-2 in singles play and an impressive 16-3 with Piotr Galus in doubles.

The Lumberjacks picked up their seventh consecutive ITA ranking on Tuesday morning, coming in at No. 68.

The Lumberjacks are heading to Phoenix this weekend for the final match of the regular season, as the team will take on Grand Canyon University on Saturday morning.