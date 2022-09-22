NAU ROUNDUP: Golf finishes 13th in first competition of the season

The Northern Arizona golf team finished the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational in Idaho at 41-over-par 893 (299-292-302) Tuesday for 13th place in its first tournament of the season.

"It's nice to be back in competition," said Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha. "Aleks (Chekalina) was steady all three days and that's exactly what we need from a fifth-year senior. We had three freshmen in the lineup and they all showed flashes of good things; just unfortunately not enough consistent execution of shots that we needed to perform to as a team to be competitive."

Sacramento State claimed the team title at 1-under 851, six strokes better than runner-up Nevada. The Hornets were the only team to finish under par in the 19-team field.

Although the Lumberjacks shot 18-over 302 Tuesday, they finished the tournament strong on the front nine. After Northern Arizona's four scoring golfers shot 15-over on the back nine, the four Lumberjacks combined to shoot just 3-over across the front nine.

Senior Aleksandra Chekalina once again posted the Lumberjacks' low round, carding a final round of 1-over-par 72 that lifted her into a tie for eighth individually. It was Chekalina's best individual finish since placing fourth at the Red Rocks Invitational in 2021. She closed at even-par 213 (73-68-72) -- which was her second-lowest 54-hole score in relation to par of her career behind the 1-under 212 she shot at the 2019 edition of Red Rocks.

Chekalina opened the third round with pars on nine of her first 10 holes before recording her first of two birdies to bring her back to even par. She finished the tournament with a team-best 10 birdies -- tied for eighth in the field.

Freshman Ellena Slater and senior Lorel Hayward showed rounds of 5-over-par 76 to post Northern Arizona's second- and third-lowest scores on the day. Both Lumberjacks were catalysts in the team's strong second half of the round, combining to shoot 1-unded on the front nine.

Slater, who tied for 56th in her first collegiate tournament at 13-over 226 (77-73-76), played her first six holes to even par before combining to go 4-over par on her next two holes. From there, though, Slater recorded par on nine straight holes until a bogey concluded her round.

Like Slater, Hayward started the third round on the 10th hole and was at 7-over at the turn before turning her day around. A par on the first hole preceded a stretch of three birdies across five holes as part of a 2-under par showing on the front nine. Hayward tied for 67th overall at 16-over 229 (77-76-76).

Freshman Lizzie Neale was the Lumberjacks' final scoring golfer on Tuesday with a 7-over-par 78. Neale tied with Slater among an eight-way tie for 56th at 13-over 226 (73-75-78), while freshman Nina Lukyanenko was 89th at 21-over 234 (76-77-81).

The Lumberjacks were fourth in the field as a team with 35 birdies, but they were 17th out of 19 teams with 152 pars.

"Overall I would've loved to have shown up and had a top 10-finish and competed and played better, but we have a quick turnaround for our next tournament," Bedortha said. "Hopefully we'll get a few things squared away on Thursday and Friday, and get ready to play better next week."

The Lumberjacks will compete at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Vail, Colorado, beginning Monday.

Volleyball

After a challenging first four weeks of the season, Northern Arizona opens the conference schedule on Thursday with a match against Montana in the Rolle Activity Center at 6:30 p.m. The first weekend of the Big Sky slate concludes on Saturday at Weber State at 5 p.m.

This week will represent a chance for the Lumberjacks to hit the reset button after posting a 1-6 nonconference record. A pair of losses to New Mexico last week extended the team's losing streak to four matches

Northern Arizona will aim to avoid its first five-match losing streak since suffering one in November of 2011.

"I've consistently thought, and I still think, that this team has a lot of special qualities," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "After the adversity we've faced in the preseason, we probably don't have the confidence and knowledge of the level that I know we're capable of playing at. But I still think we've made a ton of progress during preseason and we have great players in our gym and I'm excited for the next phase."

Injuries plagued the Lumberjacks in the first month of the season, but they got an important piece back last week with the debut of redshirt freshman Kacee Moore. After missing the first five matches of the season rehabbing from an injury -- and coupled with redshirting last season -- Moore made her long awaited Lumberjacks debut and averaged 2.11 kills per set in the two losses to New Mexico.

While the Lumberjacks, led by junior Kate Hatch's 9.04 assists per set, received offensive contributions from a host of different players last week, they were continued to be led by senior Taylor Jacobsen, who became the 16th Lumberjack in program history to reach 1,000 kills in Friday's match.

Jacobsen, coming off a career-high 27-kill performance, is sixth in the country in kills at 5.04 per set. She is also eighth with 5.56 points per set and has three 20-kill matches this season and six matches with at least 15 kills.

Montana heads into the start of conference play with two consecutive wins, closing the CSU Chucktown Throwdown with victories over UNC Greensboro and Charleston Southern. The two wins pushed the Grizzlies' record to 7-5 -- which is two more nonconference wins than Montana recorded last season.

Carly Anderson is the reigning conference co-offensive player of the week after setting the Grizzlies to a pair of wins in Charleston, South Carolina, last week. Anderson is 49th in the country and second in the league in assists per set at 10.08. With Anderson ranking fourth in the Big Sky with 0.42 aces per set and 17 total aces, she leads a Montana team effort at the service line that is 77th in the country with 1.75 aces per set.

Weber State split its final two nonconference contests last week against in-state rivals. The Wildcats defeated Utah Valley in five sets on the road before falling to Utah State at home in five sets.

Weber State, the two-time defending Big Sky regular-season champion, is 6-5 this season so far. Over the last two seasons, the Wildcats are 27-4 in regular-season conference play.

With a team-leading average of 2.72, Ashley Gneiting is one of three Wildcats averaging more than 2.0 kills per set. Saane Katoa and Emma Mangum are at the head of Weber State's conference-leading blocking performance through the first two seasons. Katoa ranks second in the league, and 50th in the country, with 1.26 blocks per set, while Mangum is seventh at 0.98 per set.

The Wildcats lead the Big Sky with 2.49 blocks per set as a team as well as in opponent hitting percentage at .171. Both marks are in the top 65 nationally.