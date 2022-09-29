NAU ROUNDUP: Golf finishes 11th at Golfweek Red Sky Classic

The Northern Arizona golf team concluded the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Wolcott, Colorado, with a bang, tying the seventh-lowest round in relation to par in program history on Wednesday. The Lumberjacks moved up three spots and finished 11th overall following a 1-under-par 287 and wrapping up the three-day tournament at 23-over 887.

"The team didn't let what they shot yesterday affect the final day," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "They came out and fought knowing they could move up the leaderboard. All of them handled themselves very well today. It was really nice to see our two freshmen shoot their first under-par round. This will give us momentum as a team going into our next event."

Northern Arizona's final-round score was tied for the fourth-lowest in the 20-team field. It was also the program's fifth under-par round since the start of last season after Northern Arizona carded just four such rounds over the previous 26 years.

Pepperdine, the highest-ranked team in the field according to last season's final Golfstat National Rankings, ran away with the team title at 18-under-par 846, with Kennesaw State a distant runner-up at 15 strokes behind. The Lumberjacks were the top finishing Big Sky Conference team ahead of Idaho (43-over-par 907) and Northern Colorado (49-over 913).

Pacing the Lumberjacks were their two freshmen, Ellena Slater and Lizzie Neale, who both carded their first career under-par rounds. Slater shot 2-under 70 and Neale shot 1-under 71. Both freshmen tallied four birdies.

Slater opened up her round with a birdie on her first hole of the day on 14 and later birdied 18 going into the turn.

Three of Neale's four birdies came in her first 11 holes as she sat at 3-under par before a bogey on the sixth hole. Neale then bogeyed 10 and 11 before heading into her final hole of the tournament on the par-4 12the hole. Neale closed the tournament with a birdie.

Ashley Croft played her best round of the tournament Wednesday, firing an even-par 72. She started out hot, recording birdies on three of her first four holes before eventually falling to 2-over par with three holes remaining. Just as she started the day, Croft finished with a flurry, recording birdies on the 12th and 13th, and ending the round with a par on 14 to pull back to even.

Lorel Hayward and Aleksandra Chekalina shot 2-over 74 and 3-over 75, respectively, to round out Northern Arizona's day. Hayward recorded pars on nine of her first 10 holes and capped her round with a birdie on the 12th. Chekalina started and ended her round with bogeys, but in between played to just 1-over par with a pair of birdies.

Chekalina (74-73-75), Slater (74-78-70) and Neale (72-79-71) all tied for 32nd at 6-over-par 222 as Northern Arizona's high finishers. Hayward tied for 54th at 9-over 225 (75-76-74), while Croft moved up to a tie for 73rd at 14-over 230 (80-78-72).

After playing two tournaments in consecutive weeks, the Lumberjacks will have a little break before continuing their fall season at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate hosted by Denver next weekend.