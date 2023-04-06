The Northern Arizona golf team concluded play at the Cowgirl Classic Tuesday in Maricopa, finishing 10th. Battling windy and cold conditions, the Lumberjacks shot a 315 in the final round today to bring their final score to 918.

Of the seven Big Sky Conference schools competing at the event, Northern Arizona finished only behind Sacramento State, which won the event with a score of 885.

"The ladies played well Monday morning, but wind came into effect in the afternoon, making it challenging. Today was cold with wind again, and we didn't handle our golf games as well as we should have, but had an overall good experience," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "We were very close to being at the top, and are looking forward to competing at the Bobcat Desert Classic starting on Sunday."

True freshman Lizzie Neale led the Lumberjacks, placing 15th with a score of 226. On Monday, she shot a new career 18-hole low of 69.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Sunday at Bobcat Desert Classic in Goodyear.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks climbed nine spots in the ITA rankings this week, coming in at 61st after a 3-0 weekend on the road.

For the fifth consecutive week, Northern Arizona was nationally recognized by the ITA rankings, with just five matches left on schedule before the Big Sky tournament begins in Phoenix on Thursday, April 27.

The Lumberjacks are the only team in the conference to be ranked on the men's side all season long so far.

Northern Arizona improved to 16-2 (3-0 Big Sky) this weekend after taking down Eastern Washington, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho, the defending conference champion. The Lumberjacks will host Sacramento State today at 10 a.m.