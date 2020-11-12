NAU Roundup: Golf, cross country announce early signing classes

Northern Arizona head golf coach Brad Bedortha announced Thursday the signing of Claudia Alnajim, who will be an incoming freshman in fall 2021.
Originally born in Ukraine, Alnajim will join the Lumberjacks golf program from Málaga, Spain, making her Northern Arizona’s first golfer from Spain in Bedortha’s tenure.
“I’m very excited that Claudia will be joining our program,” Bedortha said. “She’s got a great personality. I haven’t been able to recruit her off-campus, but from what I’ve seen on film and video, I’m very excited. We’ve had great communications and she will definitely step in and add to our program for sure.”
Alnajim will head to the states as an accomplished amateur player overseas. Last year, she placed third at the Faldo Series Europe event in Wales and fourth at the Andalucia Regional Tour.
Alnajim had a successful 2018 calendar year starting with a medalist finish during the JFGA Tour event. She also posted top five finishes in a pair of open junior championships in Slovenia and Serbia in addition to the Don Law South Florida Junior Open in Boca Raton, Florida -- an event in which she was the top international finisher.
The newest Lumberjack will join a roster that is slated to lose two golfers – Sara Padilla and Klara Kucharova -- to graduation. Padilla will graduate this month and Kucharova will complete her final season of eligibility in the spring.
Cross country
Northern Arizona track and field and cross country welcomed six new distance runners to the team on Wednesday as they signed their national letters of intent.
Jack Scherer
Scherer is from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and will be graduating from Oshkosh North High School to join the Jacks in the fall. His personal best times are 9:12 in the 3,200-meters and 14:45 in the 5K.
"NAU has consistently shown that being in a selfless environment yields results that couldn't be achieved alone. I want to learn from and add to that positive environment,” he said.
Cael Grotenhuis
Also from Wisconsin comes Grotenhuis from Slinger High School in Slinger, Wisconsin. Grotenhuis is a two-time Wisconsin state championship cross country runner-up. His best times are 4:23 in the 1600m, while in the 3200m his PR is 9:17.
"I chose NAU because of the genuine and selfless nature of the coaching staff and the team. When I came to Flagstaff for the first time this summer, I was blown away by the hard-working nature of this community,” Grotenhuis said. “I know this environment will help foster my ultimate potential. I am excited to get to work and chase my ultimate potential with this team in the mountains. Go Jacks!"
Hobbs Kessler
Kessler hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he attends Ann Arbor Skyline High School. His has personal best times in the 800m (1:53), 1600m (4:08), and 3200m (8:53), and was the 2020 Michigan state championship cross country runner-up.
"I chose NAU because of the mountains, the pine trees, the academic culture, the playful team, the tradition of excellence and the next-level coaching,” Kessler said.
Tristian Merchant
The three-time Alaska state cross country champ leaves the Anchorage mountains for the Flagstaff peaks. Merchant set personal bests in the 1600m with a time of 4:21, and the 3200m with 8:59. He also earned NXN All-American honors in 2019.
"I chose NAU not only because it had the best team, the best individuals and one of the best coaches in the NCAA, but also because I wanted to be a part of a special culture. I was also swayed because my training partner ended up signing there last year,” Merchant said. “In the years leading up to this we would talk about how much we liked Flagstaff and the NAU team. This planted a seed in my heart to really want to become part of NAU and experience Flagstaff to its fullest."
Nikita Moore
Moore, an eight-time national medalist, comes to Flagstaff all the way from Brisbane, Australia. She has personal bests in the 1500m (4:26), 3K (9:32), 5K (16:44) and 2000m steeplechase (6:45).
Moore is a member of the Australian U20 IAAF World Cross Country Team and placed second at the U20 Australian World Cross Country Trials. She was also on the Australian U17/U18 talent recognition list.
"I selected NAU to be part of a running culture and a developing women's team, combined with living in one of the most beautiful places in the world, guided by well-credentialed coaches," Moore said.
Anna Fenske
Fenske is an All-American from Farmington, Minnesota. She set personal bests in the 1600m with a time of 4:54, and the 3200m with 10:26. Fenske is a four-time NXN qualifier, and the 2018 Minnesota state outdoor track champion in the 1600m.
"I chose NAU for many reasons! The women and coaches that are there now were very welcoming and I felt as though I was a part of a family during the recruiting process," Fenske said. "On top of that, Flagstaff is the perfect area to train, and I love the variety of trails that are available. I cannot wait to be part of such an amazing program!"
