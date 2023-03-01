The Northern Arizona women's golf team had a successful outing that finished Tuesday at the GCU Invitational over three rounds at the Grand Canyon University course in Phoenix. The Lumberjacks placed second out of 17 teams, shooting an 858 for a new program record through 54 holes.

Lumberjacks freshman Ellena Slater shot a 67 for 5-under par in Tuesday's round, tying school record for a single-day score.

The Lumberjacks scored the best of the four Big Sky Conference teams in the field and finished 13 strokes behind champion Louisiana Monroe. The Lumberjacks narrowly beat host Grand Canyon, which finished third at 560.

"It was an exciting week. The ladies played extremely well," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "Coming into the event, we had some great practices. It was exciting to see them step up and play at this level. Finishing second is awesome. We look forward to competing in our home event in a few weeks."

Slater led the Lumberjacks, tying for fifth overall with a score of 211 through three rounds, tying for third in school history.

Right behind Slater was fellow freshman Lizzie Neale, who finished tied for eighth with a 213 after shooting a 73 Tuesday.

Both Aleksandra Chekalina and Ashley Croft finished tied for 15th, shooting 217 to finish 1-over par. Lorel Hayward rounded things out by finishing tied for 66th with a score of 230.

The Lumberjacks now have two weeks off to prepare for their next competition. After scrimmaging Harvard on Wednesday, March 15, Northern Arizona will the Red Rocks Invitational beginning March 18 in Sedona.

Women's tennis

Northern Arizona has earned its highest ranking in team history following 4-3 wins over conference rival Weber State and No. 53 Colorado State.

The Lumberjacks are ranked 52nd in the country in the ITA National Rankings released this week.

Last week the team was ranked at No. 71 -- which tied its highest ranking in team history. Before this season, the last time the Lumberjacks were ranked was during the 2008-09 season when they were ranked 72nd.

The Lumberjacks will be back on the road this weekend, heading to Oregon as they take on Portland Friday and Portland State Saturday.