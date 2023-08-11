The Northern Arizona golf team has unveiled its 2023-24 schedule.

The Lumberjacks will play nine regular-season tournaments split between the fall and spring, leading up to the Big Sky Conference championship tournament in April. The schedule is highlighted by two tournaments that Northern Arizona will play host to -- the Clash at Boulder Creek and the Red Rocks Invitational.

"We are excited for the upcoming season's tournaments. We have a few new events on our schedule this year, and it's always nice to compete at some new courses and tournaments," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said.

The fall portion of the schedule kicks off on Sept. 18-19 at the Leadership and Golf Invitational, co-hosted by Washington and Seattle at the Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, Washington.

The following week takes the Lumberjacks to Saratoga Springs, Utah, for the Big Sky 54 for IX Invitational at the Talons Cove Golf Course on Sept. 25-26. It's the first time the event is being offered, and it is hosted by the Big Sky Conference. All 10 conference teams, plus several Division I programs from around Utah, are expected to be at the event.

October for the Lumberjacks begins in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the Golf Iconic Classic at the New Mexico State University Golf Course from Oct. 9 to 11.

The fall slate concludes on Oct. 22-24 when Northern Arizona hosts the third-annual Clash at Boulder Creek in Boulder City, Nevada.

Last season, the Lumberjacks posted their best finish of the fall at the tournament, finishing sixth out of the 17-team field.

Spring begins with a familiar tournament and a place where Northern Arizona found success last season. The Lumberjacks will head to Palm Desert, California, for Mountain Classic Match Play event Feb. 12-14 at the Classic Club. The event is hosted by Wyoming and Boise State.

The Lumberjacks finished second a season ago to Nevada.

February concludes at the Grand Canyon Invitational Feb. 27-28. The two-day tournament takes place in Phoenix and is hosted by Grand Canyon University at its host course.

Last season, the Lumberjacks walked away from the outing with a runner-up finish after shooting an 858 (-6) for a new program record through 54 holes. Also highlighting the action was Ellena Slater, who shot a 67 (-5), tying a program record.

Northern Arizona then will return to the friendly confines of the Oakcreek Country Club for the Red Rocks Invitational from March 16 to 17 in Sedona. It's the 18th installment of the program's home tournament -- and the Lumberjacks have claimed the individual title two years in a row.

The team will then make the trek to Fresno, California, for the Fresno State Classic set for March 25-26 at the Copper River Country Club. The final regular-season tournament of the spring brings Northern Arizona back to the familiar Wyoming Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa, at the Southern Dunes Golf Club April 3-4.

The Big Sky championship rounds are scheduled to take place April 15-17 with a location still to be determined.

The Lumberjacks finished fourth overall last season and last won the team title in 2022.

Soccer

Coming off both tournament and regular-season Big Sky Conference championships, the Lumberjacks have been selected as the preseason favorites heading into the season.

The Lumberjacks received four first-place votes in the poll and 54 total points, as voted on by the nine conference head coaches. Receiving three first-place votes and picked second in the poll was Northern Arizona's tournament championship opponent, the Idaho Vandals.

After exhibitions on Thursday and coming up Saturday, the Lumberjacks will officially get underway next week with the regular season beginning on Aug. 17 at UTEP followed by a Sunday match at New Mexico.