NAU ROUNDUP: Golf announces 2022-23 schedule

On the heels of its ninth Big Sky Conference championship in program history, the Northern Arizona golf team revealed its 2022-23 season schedule on Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks will compete in four tournaments in the fall, capped by their second annual The Clash at Boulder Creek, followed by five regular-season tournaments in the spring leading up to the conference tournament.

Northern Arizona is scheduled to open the season at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational, taking place Sept. 18-20 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The Lumberjacks had last visited Coeur d'Alene three years ago, placing 12th. It will be the team's fourth all-time appearance at the tournament.

Following the trip to Idaho, the Lumberjacks will compete at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Vail, Colorado, a week later.

They tied for seventh last season at the event. Northern Arizona opened with a first-round 9-under-par 279, setting a new school record for lowest round in relation to par.

After making its third-ever appearance -- and first since 2017 -- in Denver's Ron Moore Intercollegiate from Oct. 7 to 9, the Lumberjacks will return to Boulder City, Nevada, to host The Clash at Boulder Creek from Oct. 23 to 25 to end the fall semester.

Opening the spring semester on Feb. 13 and 14 at the Wyoming and Boise State co-hosted Mountain Classic Match Play in Palm Desert, California, the trip west will mark Northern Arizona's lone tournament outside of Arizona in 2023. The Mountain Classic Match Play will be followed up by the team's annual appearance at the Grand Canyon Invitational Feb. 27-28 -- where the Lumberjacks have logged a pair of consecutive top-six finishes in the last two seasons.

The Grand Canyon Invitational will set up the Lumberjacks' 17th annual Red Rocks Invitational at Oakcreek Country Club March 18-19, but not before they host Harvard in a scrimmage on March 15 -- also at the Lumberjacks' home course in Sedona.

Last year, Northern Arizona earned runner-up honors at the Red Rocks Invitational, with Elle Kocourkova taking home individual medalist honors. Northern Arizona tied the school record for lowest 54-hole score in relation to par at 7-over 871 after firing a first-round 4-under 284.

The path to the Big Sky tournament links will look the same in April as it did a year ago, with the Lumberjacks wrapping up the regular season at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic April 3-4 in Maricopa, and the Bobcat Desert Classic from April 9 to 11 in Goodyear.

At the latter, the Lumberjacks placed second and junior Ekaterina Malakhova placed fifth individually in the spring.

The conference championship will once again take place at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale from April 17 to 19.

Behind Malakhova's individual conference title and senior Lorel Hayward tying for fourth, the Lumberjacks captured their first Big Sky title since 2015 in April, punching a ticket to the NCAA Albuquerque Regional.

Coach Brad Bedortha returns four golfers who competed at the NCAA regional last season in Malakhova, Hayward, and fifth-year seniors Aleksandra Chekalina and Ashley Croft, while welcoming in three freshmen into the program.