NAU Roundup: Gina Dittman, Eban Straker-Meads earn Big Sky players of week honors

For the second time in just nine weeks of her freshman season, Northern Arizona's Gina Dittmann has been named the Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.

It's the third honor for a Lumberjack this season, with Dittmann previously earning it Feb. 16 following her victory against Utah State and senior Ellie Millard winning it on Jan. 26 after her season-opening wins against Dixie State.

Dittmann earned her first college victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 70 Klara Kosan of Pacific 7-5, 6-2 in last Friday's match in Stockton, California. The freshman followed the win with another on Saturday, beating Sacramento State's Jayden Nielsen 6-4, 6-0 as NAU opened Big Sky play against the Hornets.

The two victories extended Dittmann's singles win streak to eight straight matches, with the freshman now 10-1 overall this season. All but one of her victories have come on court 1, with nine of the 10 coming in straight sets.