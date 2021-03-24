NAU Roundup: Gina Dittman, Eban Straker-Meads earn Big Sky players of week honors

For the second time in just nine weeks of her freshman season, Northern Arizona's Gina Dittmann has been named the Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.
It's the third honor for a Lumberjack this season, with Dittmann previously earning it Feb. 16 following her victory against Utah State and senior Ellie Millard winning it on Jan. 26 after her season-opening wins against Dixie State.
Dittmann earned her first college victory over a ranked opponent, beating No. 70 Klara Kosan of Pacific 7-5, 6-2 in last Friday's match in Stockton, California. The freshman followed the win with another on Saturday, beating Sacramento State's Jayden Nielsen 6-4, 6-0 as NAU opened Big Sky play against the Hornets.
The two victories extended Dittmann's singles win streak to eight straight matches, with the freshman now 10-1 overall this season. All but one of her victories have come on court 1, with nine of the 10 coming in straight sets.
Dittmann's nine wins at No. 1 this season have already put her on the verge of landing on one of NAU's all-time top-10 lists. With Sharmin Siddique ranking 10th all-time with 10 wins at No. 1, Dittmann is one victory away from tying the mark and could move as high as sixth on the list this season. The freshman is also just five more matches at No. 1 away from qualifying for NAU's all-time win percentage at the spot as well.
Dittmann also paired with Elinor Beazley for a 6-3 victory at No. 2 in doubles against the Hornets, as the duo beat Paige Alter and Shauna Casey on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks will return to the court for another match against a Big Sky opponent on Friday at 2 p.m. as they host the Idaho State Bengals in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.
Men's tennis
The Big Sky has named NAU senior Eban Straker-Meads as the Big Sky player of the week in men's tennis.
It marks his first Big Sky honor during his career as a Lumberjack.
The senior from Nottingham, England, recorded two separate singles victories on court No. 1.
Straker-Meads found his first win against San Francisco last week on the Dons’ home court. He cranked out a first-set win, 7-5, over USF’s Nitzan Ricklis. In the second set, he won 6-0.
The following day against Big Sky squad Sacramento State, Straker-Meads again won on the No. 1 singles court.
NAU has not received this type of recognition from the league since Lucas Taylor’s fourth Big Sky honor back in April 2019.
Volleyball
Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy announced his signing class of 2021 on Tuesday with three accomplished high school players heading to Flagstaff in the fall.
Joining the Lumberjacks volleyball program are Jordan Cherniss (Colton, California/Redlands East Valley High School), Kacee Moore (Farmington, New Mexico/Piedra Vista High School) and Sophia Wadsworth (Scottsdale/Scottsdale Christian Academy).
“Our program has a lot of momentum right now, and you see a really young team who is just going to continue to get better,” Murphy said. “These three players add into that mix right away and help us move towards the really high goals we have in our program. They check all the boxes; they have great character and they’re great athletes with high-skill.”
Cherniss is slated to compete in the back row after three years as an outside hitter at Redlands East Valley High School. Standing at 5-foot-11, Cherniss averaged 2.2 kills per set throughout her career, while also totaling 82 career aces.
Having missed most of her junior season with an injury, Moore has been on a tear to start her delayed senior season at Piedra Vista High School. Moore, a 6-foot-2 outside hitter, has led Piedra Vista to an 8-0 start to their spring 2021 season and is currently averaging 4.3 kills per set and hitting .379. Moore is also averaging 2.7 digs per set, at the moment, to go along with 15 aces and 12 blocks.
As a sophomore in 2018, Moore earned All-District 2-5A First Team honors after averaging 4.2 kills on .357 hitting. She has connections to NAU as former club teammates of current Lumberjack freshmen Jordan Elder and Millie O’Ketter on Four Corners Volleyball Club.
Wadsworth is the reigning Arizona 2A Conference and 2A Metro Region Player of the Year out of Scottsdale Christian. Also a middle blocker in high school, Wadsworth is projected to play right side at NAU.
The 5-foot-11 hitter is a four-time 2A All-Region honoree and was one of the driving forces on four 2A state championship teams at Scottsdale Christian.