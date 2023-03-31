The Kappa Alpha fraternity at Northern Arizona University is hosting the Kappa Alpha Rose Bowl, an event benefiting Special Olympics Arizona that will feature a Unified flag football game with Special Olympics Arizona athletes.

Following the football game there will be other fun activities such as lawn games and entertainment, free food and drinks provided by Kappa Alpha, a 50/50 raffle and a special check presentation from the brothers of Kappa Alpha to Special Olympics Arizona.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sinagua Middle School, with the game set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The family-friendly event wraps up Kappa Alpha’s monthlong fundraising to help support Special Olympics Arizona. It is the second annual Kappa Alpha Rose Bowl.

Last year Kappa Alpha more than doubled its fundraising goal of $15,000, raising a total of $32,500 for Special Olympics Arizona.

The purpose of Special Olympics Arizona is to empower children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live healthy, fulfilling and meaningful lives.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona will be back in action this week with some away matches after a quick break due to a match cancellation by Montana State last week.

The 13-2 Lumberjacks will be taking on two Big Sky Conference opponents in addition to a Lewis-Clark State matchup in between. Northern Arizona is set to face the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Idaho Vandals today and Sunday, respectively.

Northern Arizona has found itself in the ITA rankings for four straight weeks as the only Big Sky school to be in the nation's top 75 teams so far this season. Northern Arizona holds an overall singles record of 69-16, highlighted by sophomore Piotr Galus' 13-1 surge. Dani Torres has gone 8-2 through his last 10 matches for the Lumberjacks, followed closely by teammate Maciej Ziomber, who holds a 7-1 record this season.

Galus and doubles partner Alex Groves lead the team in doubles with a 10-2 record. Facundo Tumosa and Daniel Dillon lead the conference in doubles play as the pairing holds a 6-1 record.

Northern Arizona will head to Idaho today to take on the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors, who currently own a 7-11 record this season, with their most recent win coming to Georgetown college in Kentucky on Wednesday. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.

The Eastern Washington Eagles will enter Saturday's matchup with a 4-8 record, sitting at 0-3 in the Big Sky standings so far. The Eagles have not picked up a Division I victory yet this season, with its four wins coming against Whitman College, Lewis & Clark State College, Whitworth, and William Jessup. The Eagles are led by Brady Thomas, who holds a 3-2 record at the No. 6 spot.

The Lumberjacks on Sunday will take the first crack at the reigning Big Sky champions when they face the Vandals, who are currently 9-6 and 2-0 in conference play. Idaho is coming off a 4-3 conference victory to Idaho State.

Francisco Bascon holds a 12-3 record at the No. 1 slot to lead the Vandals in singles play.

Women's tennis

The 67th-ranked Lumberjacks, who own a 4-0 record in the Big Sky standings, are set to host a pair of matches against the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies are 5-10 overall this season and hold a 2-3 Big Sky record. Their conference wins have come against Montana State and Idaho. Montana is coming off its first win over Idaho since 2014.

Montana State is 4-10 overall and 1-3 in conference play so far this season.

It earned its only conference victory in its last match against Idaho. Despite dropping the doubles point, the Bobcats came back strong in singles play, winning on four courts to clinch the victory.

The match against Montana will take place today at 10 a.m. The match against Montana State will take place on Sunday at the same time.