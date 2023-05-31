Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four Northern Arizona athletes punched tickets over the weekend during the West Regional in Sacramento to the outdoor NCAA championship meet.

Alyssa Colbert on Saturday, the final day of competition, qualified for the national championship meet in the 100-meter, running a time of 11.19 to destroy the previous school record. She also competed in the quarterfinals of the 200m, where she finished 22nd overall with a time of 23.54.

Colbert was a member of the 4x100m Lumberjacks relay team, which also set a new school record Saturday. She was joined by Kyairra Reigh, LaTrouchka Duke, and LiNay Perry as they combined to run a time of 44.40 to finish 20th overall.

Colbert will join David Dunlap, Colin Sahlman, and Nico Young in Austin, Texas, at the national meet. Dunlap will compete in the 200m, Sahlman will compete in the 1500m and Young will run the 5000m.

The championships will take place June 7-10.

Friday was a big day for the Lumberjacks. Sahlman started things off strong for the Lumberjacks, finishing fourth in his heat of the 15000m in 3:50.01 to earn his spot. Dunlap kept the momentum going, turning in a personal best time of 20.28 in the 200m for a second-place finish in his heat and a trip to Austin. Young won the second heat in a time of 13:33.77, easily securing his place at the national championships. Theo Quax wasn't far behind his teammate in the 5000m, finishing in a time of 13:40.79 to miss out barely on advancing out of the West Regional.

Awards

A total of 41 Northern Arizona student-athletes from men's and women's indoor track and field and men's and women's basketball were selected to the winter Big Sky Conference All-Academic team, the league announced Wednesday.

To be eligible, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Participated in at least half of the team's competitions; 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

For indoor track and field student-athletes, they must have participated in at least half of the team's competitions or competed at the conference championship meet.

Women's indoor track and field led the way with 17 representatives.

Of the Northern Arizona honorees, 34 of them had a cumulative GPA of at least 3.50. Fifteen student-athletes hold a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA.

In all, the Big Sky had a total of 496 selections across four different sports, and the Lumberjacks had the seventh-most representatives.

The four squads saw success not only in the classroom, but in competition as well. Both men's and women's indoor track and field were crowned Big Sky Champions, while both basketball teams advanced to the Big Sky tournament title game. The women's squad clinched a share of the regular-season title and went on to make the program's first-ever WNIT appearance.

