NAU Roundup: Four from swim and dive earn scholar athlete awards

Four student-athletes in Northern Arizona's swimming and diving program have been recognized Wednesday by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) on the Scholar All-America Team.

Jenny Cheetham made it onto the first team, while Lainie Bell, Elisa Rodriguez and Hope Williams all received honorable mentions.

Receiving her first CSCAA Scholar All-American first-team honor, Cheetham comes off of a season during which she received four WAC athlete of the week honors and ended her conference success with a gold medal on the 1-meter boards at WAC Championships (297.70). She also helped her team win their seventh straight conference title. Just a week after the title, Cheetham earned a qualifying score of 537.80 at NCAA Zones to garner her first NCAA national bid.

Cheetham was slated to become the third NAU women's diver to compete at the NCAA Championships prior to the cancellation of the championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also finished the season second on NAU's all-time list on the 1-meter, earning 329.80 points at the first Lumberjack Diving Invite on Nov. 22, 2019, just a little under 2.5 points from Taryn Harris' top score of 332.33 set in 2011.