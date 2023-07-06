Two former Northern Arizona football players -- receiver Stacy Chukwumezie and defensive back Morgan Vest -- will continue their careers at the professional level in the XFL.

Chukwumezie was taken in the XFL Rookie Draft on June 16 and will continue his career with the Vegas Vipers. Vest, meanwhile, was claimed as an undrafted rookie by the Seattle Sea Dragons at defensive back on June 24.

Both had decorated careers during their time with the Lumberjacks. Chukwumezie, a 2021 All-Big Sky selection, played in 28 games over five seasons for Northern Arizona. The Downey, California, native hauled in 1,629 career receiving yards on 96 receptions. He scored 13 touchdowns, 12 of which were receiving. He averaged 19.3 yards per catch in 2019, which was tied for sixth on Northern Arizona's all-time single-season rankings. Before being drafted, he was invited to the New York Giants' rookie minicamp. As a senior in 2022, he exploded for 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game against Portland State, his third game with over 100 receiving yards in his career.

A three-time All-Big Sky selection, Vest joined the Lumberjacks in 2019 and played in 27 games over three seasons. During his time with Northern Arizona, he racked up 259 tackles, 139 of which were solo. He totaled 11 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 27 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries. His senior season saw him start in all 11 games, and he totaled 102 tackles and had 11 pass breakups. Against Montana State, he earned a career-high 15 tackles, finishing the year with six games with 10 tackles or more.

Along with Vest and Chukwumezie, Alonzo (LJ) Davis signed with the Tennessee Titans following the 2022 season.

Northern Arizona will open its 2023 campaign at Arizona the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on Sept. 2. The XFL, in its third season, will begin in February.