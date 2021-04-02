NAU Roundup: Former Lumberjacks guard Luke Avdalovic to transfer to Pacific

The jumps squad will enter the men’s and women’s triple jump and long jump, along with the men’s high jump and women’s pole vault.

Freshman Mitchell Effing is set to compete in the triple jump after placing second in Tucson last month. Effing has finished in the top two places of the men’s triple jump all season.

The sprinters and hurdlers will take part in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay, 200, 100 as well as the 100 and 110m hurdles. The men will also run in the 400 hurdles and the 4x100 relay.

The men’s and women’s distance unit will run in the 800m, the 1500m, and the 5K. Additionally, the women will participate in the 3000m steeplechase.

In Tucson last month the NAU men and women secured podium finishes in the 1500m, with senior Jeralyn Poe placing first for the women and sophomore Theo Quax finishing third overall for the men.

The distance team also saw women’s junior Melanie Loff, and men’s senior Ryan Lanley take first and second, respectively, in the 800 run. Loff and Lanely both set new personal best times in this event as well.