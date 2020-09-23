NAU Roundup: Former Lumberjack Olivia Lucero joins women's hoops coaching staff

Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne announced Wednesday the hiring of former Lumberjacks guard Olivia Lucero as an assistant coach.
"We are so excited to bring Olivia back to Flagstaff," Payne said. "She was an outstanding student-athlete here at NAU, and I am confident she will positively impact our program on and off the court."
Lucero, who played for Northern Arizona from 2015 to '18 rejoins the program after spending a season in Switzerland to continue her basketball career and returning to Arizona to begin coaching. Joining the coaching staff of the Chandler-Gilbert Community College women's basketball team in January 2019, Lucero spent the 2019-20 season with the program before being hired to take over as the head coach in March.
"Honestly, I feel super honored to be given this opportunity to coach at NAU," Lucero said. "Coach Payne, her staff and the players have been working extremely hard to have made the moves they have since my playing career has ended. I was very fortunate to have Coach Payne come in during my fifth year."
During her time on the staff at CGCC, Lucero was selected to coach at the 2019 JUCO Top 40 Showcase, an NJCAA-certified event that brings together 40 of the top junior college freshmen women in the country for a weekend of competition.
"For her to give me a call to be a part of the program, but now as a coach, is such an incredible opportunity and blessing," Lucero said. "I am very proud to represent the Lumberjack community and Flagstaff, and I cannot wait to contribute to the program to the best of my abilities."
After transferring to NAU from Loyola Marymount in 2015, Lucero sat out a season due to transfer rules before starting an incredibly successful two-year career as a Lumberjack. Finishing fifth in career scoring average at 15.98 points per game, Lucero's 36.2% 3-point percentage sits sixth on NAU's all-time ranking and her 1.45 3-pointers made per game is ninth.
Along with her scoring ability from outside, Lucero boasts a 81.9% free-throw figure that sits second in program history. Lucero graduated with a bachelor's degree in exercise science, following in the footsteps of her parents who also attended the university.
During her senior season, Lucero scored 482 points, the seventh-most in a single season for a Lumberjack. Her single-season marks in 3-point percentage (38%) and free-throw percentage (86.2%) both rank inside the top 10 for the program. Lucero earned All-Big Sky Third Team honors in each of her two seasons.
A native of Phoenix, Lucero played at Highland High School in Gilbert where she was a three-time All-City and All-Fiesta Region selection as well as a two-time All-State 5A and All-Section II selection.
