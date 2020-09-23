NAU Roundup: Former Lumberjack Olivia Lucero joins women's hoops coaching staff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne announced Wednesday the hiring of former Lumberjacks guard Olivia Lucero as an assistant coach.

"We are so excited to bring Olivia back to Flagstaff," Payne said. "She was an outstanding student-athlete here at NAU, and I am confident she will positively impact our program on and off the court."

Lucero, who played for Northern Arizona from 2015 to '18 rejoins the program after spending a season in Switzerland to continue her basketball career and returning to Arizona to begin coaching. Joining the coaching staff of the Chandler-Gilbert Community College women's basketball team in January 2019, Lucero spent the 2019-20 season with the program before being hired to take over as the head coach in March.

"Honestly, I feel super honored to be given this opportunity to coach at NAU," Lucero said. "Coach Payne, her staff and the players have been working extremely hard to have made the moves they have since my playing career has ended. I was very fortunate to have Coach Payne come in during my fifth year."

During her time on the staff at CGCC, Lucero was selected to coach at the 2019 JUCO Top 40 Showcase, an NJCAA-certified event that brings together 40 of the top junior college freshmen women in the country for a weekend of competition.