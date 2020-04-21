NAU Roundup: Football signs 3-star junior college wide receiver Dajone Averette

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona football added big weapon to its already talented wide receiver core with the announcement of three-star junior college transfer Dajone Averett on Tuesday.

Averett, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is a physically imposing wide out listed at 6-foot-4, 215, and joins a group of receivers that a season ago helped lead Northern Arizona to become one of the best passing attacks in the FCS -- with much of that contributed to all-time program great quarterback Case Cookus.

Out of Santa Monica College, Averett ranked second on his team in receiving yards at 229 and receptions at 28. He is also a dangerous kick returner, having gone for 904 kick return yards for 24.4 yards per return on average. He was ranked as the 15th-best available JUCO prospect per 247Sports' recruiting database.

Averett walks into the Northern Arizona roster as one of the tallest wide receivers and one of the tallest skill position players. Fellow incoming wide receiver Jake Woods is one of a few taller at 6-foot-5.

The Lumberjacks three most productive wide outs a season ago -- Brandon Porter, Stacy Chukwumezie and Hendrix Johnson -- are all listed at 6-foot-2 or shorter, meaning Averett fits in well as a tall target for whoever ends up playing under center for the Lumberjacks.

NAU Sports Information contributed to this round up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.