NAU Roundup: Football signs 3-star junior college wide receiver Dajone Averett

Northern Arizona football added big weapon to its already talented wide receiver core with the announcement of three-star junior college transfer Dajone Averett on Tuesday.
Averett, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is a physically imposing wide out listed at 6-foot-4, 215, and joins a group of receivers that a season ago helped lead Northern Arizona to become one of the best passing attacks in the FCS -- with much of that contributed to all-time program great quarterback Case Cookus.
Out of Santa Monica College, Averett ranked second on his team in receiving yards at 229 and receptions at 28. He is also a dangerous kick returner, having gone for 904 kick return yards for 24.4 yards per return on average. He was ranked as the 15th-best available JUCO prospect per 247Sports' recruiting database.
Averett walks into the Northern Arizona roster as one of the tallest wide receivers and one of the tallest skill position players. Fellow incoming wide receiver Jake Woods is one of a few taller at 6-foot-5.
The Lumberjacks three most productive wide outs a season ago -- Brandon Porter, Stacy Chukwumezie and Hendrix Johnson -- are all listed at 6-foot-2 or shorter, meaning Averett fits in well as a tall target for whoever ends up playing under center for the Lumberjacks.
FOOTBALL RULE CHANGES
The NCAA announced a number of rule changes that will go into effect next season. Most notably, changes to the targeting rule.
Players who are ejected for targeting may return to the sidelines. Previously, players were forced to go to the locker room following a targeting ejection. All other aspects of the rule discouraging above-the-shoulders contact remain the same.
Changes to uniform designations were also made. Now, only two players on a team will be allowed to wear the same number to limit confusion among officials and teams.
Players will also be able to wear the number "0" this season.
