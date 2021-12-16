NAU ROUNDUP: Football signs 20 on national signing day

After missing out on in-person recruiting for more than a year, head coach Chris Ball and the rest of the Northern Arizona University football staff returned to the road this summer and fall, with 20 commitments joining the program on Wednesday as the early national signing period got underway.

Of the 20 signees, 18 join the Lumberjacks out of high school, with two transferring from junior colleges in California. The group includes 10 on the defensive side of the ball, with eight on offense and two specialists.

Nine players spent their high school careers in California, with six local to Arizona. Northern Arizona recruiting stretched into Texas once again, with a pair of receivers from the Lone Star State joining reigning Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year RJ Martinez -- who was among Northern Arizona's 21 signees last December.

The Lumberjacks also received commitments from players in Colorado, Georgia and Nevada on Wednesday with the rest of the Lumberjacks 2021 recruiting class to be announced on Feb. 2, the first day of the regular signing period.

2022 NAU Football Early Signing Class

Caiaphas Ardoin WR 6-0 | 180 East Palo Alto, California/Foothill College

Camilo Arquette LB 6-1 | 215 San Jose, California/St. Francis HS

Koda Bridges WR 5-9 | 165 Carrollton, Texas/Hebron HS

Micah Carreon DL 6-0 | 275 Mission Viejo, California/Mission Viejo HS

Brevin Czosnyka DB 6-3 | 190 Glendale/Sandra Day O'Connor HS

Ezekiel Duncan DL 6-3 | 260 Valdosta, Georgia/Lowndes HS

Sean Farfan LS 6-2 | 220 West Covina, California/Mt. San Antonio College

BJ Fleming WR 6-0 | 155 Aledo, Texas/Aledo HS

Angel Flores QB 6-2 | 205 Casa Grande/Casa Grande HS

Devon Grubbs DB 6-0 | 190 Phoenix/Desert Vista HS

Cash Koepke OL 6-4 | 300 Los Alamitos, California/Los Alamitos HS

Braden Kramer TE 6-4 | 230 Colorado Springs, Colorado/Pine Creek HS

Marcus Lye K/P 6-1 | 185 Phoenix/Brophy College Prep HS

Alani Ma'afu DL 6-5 | 280 Scottsdale/Saguaro HS

CJ McMillan OL 6-6 | 260 Sacramento, California/Capital Christian

Bryant Meredith DB 5-10 | 160 Concord, California/De La Salle HS

Edward Rhambo DB 6-2 | 185 Las Vegas, Nevada/Palo Verde HS

Alexis Sanchez OL 6-3 | 325 Glendale/Mountain Ridge HS

Warren-Stevens Tayou DL 6-2 | 245 Lawndale, California/Lawndale HS

Brandon Wong LB 6-1 | 210 Rocklin, California/Whitney HS

Daniels earns Freshman All-American honors

Completing the season with a notable performance against the Cal Poly Mustangs last month, Northern Arizona running back Kevin Daniels was named to the 2021 FCS Freshman All-American Team by Hero Sports.

Daniels ranks third in rushing yards per game in the FCS at 114.6, wrapping up the regular season with 1,146 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 185 carries in 10 games this fall. Adding another 141 yards through the air with 25 receptions, Daniels ranks 13th in all-purpose yards per game in the FCS.

The Big Sky Conference named Daniels to the All-Big Sky Second Team at the end of November, the first postseason honor of his young career. Entering the final game of the season needing 134 yards to become the first 1,000-yard rusher at Northern Arizona since 2015, Daniels put together one of the best games in school history as the Lumberjacks closed out the fall with a 45-21 victory.

Breaking free for four runs of 20 yards or more against the Mustangs, Daniels earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors and was named as an Honorable Mention for FCS National Performer of the Week from College Football Performance Awards.

With gains of 23, 34, 45 and a record-breaking 90 yards in San Luis Obispo, Daniels finished with 280 yards on the ground and five rushing touchdowns on 28 carries. The yardage total ranks sixth all-time at Northern Arizona for yards in a single game and made Daniels just the sixth running back to record at least two 200-yard rushing games in his career.

The 90-yard touchdown run, coming just two minutes before halftime, pushed Daniels over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. With the Lumberjacks backed up to their own 10-yard line, Daniels evaded a handful of tacklers before breaking toward the visiting sideline and outrunning everyone on the field and into the end zone. The 90-yard touchdown was Daniels' fourth of the second quarter alone and pushed him to break Northern Arizona's freshman record for rushing yards in a season.

The 280 yards in a single game set a high in FCS this season and made Daniels the only player in the nation with two of the top 10 single-game performances this year combined with his 229 yards against Southern Utah. The five touchdowns also placed him in a tie with two other running backs for the second most for a single game in the FCS this season, and his 90-yard run tied for the fifth longest in the nation this year.

Daniels joins teammate Hendrix Johnson as Freshman All-American honorees from Hero Sports, with the receiver earning the recognition following his freshman season in 2019.

Swimming and diving

After topping the Western Athletic Conference with both 1- and 3-meter scores at the dual meet against Grand Canyon University last weekend, Victoria Knapp earned her second diver of the week award this season.

Knapp swept first place in both diving events Saturday with a score of 309.23 in the 1m dive, and a score of 326.55 in the 3m dive. Her 1m score records as 30.08 points higher than any other in the WAC this season.

In addition to those accolades, both of the sophomore diver's scores were NCAA Zone qualifiers. This diver of the week award comes as the fourth of Knapp's career as a Lumberjack, earning two her freshman season and two so far through this season.

Knapp placed her personal best scores 1m and 3m against New Mexico earlier this season, and beat both of them with her scores Saturday at GCU. Her previous best were 299.78 in 1m, and 319.43 in 3m.

Heading into the Lancers Invite at Cal Baptist University Friday and Saturday, Knapp will look to continue her momentum in conference competition.

