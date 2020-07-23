NAU Roundup: Football selected to finish 7th, 9th in preseason polls

Northern Arizona University was picked to finish seventh and ninth in the Big Sky Conference in the two preseason polls released Thursday.
With 68 points, the Lumberjacks landed seventh in the coaches poll. Weber State, with 135 points and seven first-place votes, and Montana, at 128 points and three first-place votes, led the conference. Four of the six teams ranked higher than Northern Arizona are on the team's schedule for the 2020 season, which is in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the media poll, the Lumberjacks landed ninth with 238 points. Weber State (546 points/28 first-place votes) and Montana (496 points/eight first-place votes) led the way for the media as well, and Montana State (493 points/six first-place votes) came in a close third.
A total of 15 starters across the offense, defense and special teams return for the Lumberjacks, with 33 total letterwinners back from last season's roster. Among them are Brandon Porter, whose 85 receptions set a single-season record for the Lumberjacks in 2019, as well as All-Americans Luis Aguilar and DJ Arnson.
Chris Ball enters his second season at the helm of the Lumberjacks, having finished 4-8 overall last season when Northern Arizona finished tied for ninth in the Big Sky. Northern Arizona ended 2019 with a 4-2 record in the Walkup Skydome.
Also, the football program has hired Sammy Lawanson as its outside linebackers and nickelbacks coach to round out its coaching staff.
Lawanson brings more than 20 years of coaching experience with him to NAU, as well as an extended run in the Big Sky Conference. From 2014 to 2018, Lawanson held two different positions at Sacramento State, first as the program's running backs coach for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator.
Most recently Lawanson spent the spring of 2020 coaching outside linebackers for the DC Defenders of the XFL after spending the previous fall as a defensive quality control coach at Fresno State.
During his three-year tenure as the defensive coordinator for Sacramento State, Lawanson also coached the team's linebackers and safeties. Sacramento State led the FCS with 43 sacks in the 2017 season. Additionally, the Hornets ranked third in the nation in defensive touchdowns (5), fourth in third-down defense (26%) and fourth in tackles for loss (93). The program also led the Big Sky with 23 takeaways in 2017. Sacramento State's all-time sacks leader George Obinna earned 14 of his school record 33.5 sacks during his two full seasons playing in Lawanson's defense, while Ben Sorenson recorded 14.5 sacks in his two seasons under Lawanson as well. Sorenson went on to earn third team All-America honors from the Associated Press after finishing 2017 with 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks in 10 games.
Before arriving in Sacramento, Lawanson spent two years at Arizona State on the same staff as current NAU assistant coaches Bob Connelly and Aaron Pflugrad, as well as Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball. Lawanson held the title of defensive quality control coach in 2012 when he worked with the team's safeties and special teams, and was the manager of player development in 2013 when he assisted with tight ends and fullbacks.
Lawanson's other coaching experience comes from nearly a decade of work as a high school coach in Texas from 2004 to 2012, as well as stops at Tulsa and Cal Poly following his graduation from San Diego State. While in Oklahoma, Lawanson coached linebackers and the secondary for Tulsa and his two-year stint at Cal Poly was spent coaching running backs.
Playing two seasons at outside linebacker for the Aztecs, Lawanson was an honorable mention all-WAC selection following his junior season. Prior to his time at San Diego State, Lawanson played two years at Fresno City College.
After finishing his eligibility, Lawanson spent parts of two seasons on his alma mater's staff, helping coach defensive backs and special teams.
