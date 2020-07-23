NAU Roundup: Football selected to finish 7th, 9th in preseason polls

Lawanson brings more than 20 years of coaching experience with him to NAU, as well as an extended run in the Big Sky Conference. From 2014 to 2018, Lawanson held two different positions at Sacramento State, first as the program's running backs coach for two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

Most recently Lawanson spent the spring of 2020 coaching outside linebackers for the DC Defenders of the XFL after spending the previous fall as a defensive quality control coach at Fresno State.

During his three-year tenure as the defensive coordinator for Sacramento State, Lawanson also coached the team's linebackers and safeties. Sacramento State led the FCS with 43 sacks in the 2017 season. Additionally, the Hornets ranked third in the nation in defensive touchdowns (5), fourth in third-down defense (26%) and fourth in tackles for loss (93). The program also led the Big Sky with 23 takeaways in 2017. Sacramento State's all-time sacks leader George Obinna earned 14 of his school record 33.5 sacks during his two full seasons playing in Lawanson's defense, while Ben Sorenson recorded 14.5 sacks in his two seasons under Lawanson as well. Sorenson went on to earn third team All-America honors from the Associated Press after finishing 2017 with 12.5 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks in 10 games.