NAU ROUNDUP: Football hires Kresean Reed as cornerbacks coach

Returning to his home state after stops at Midwestern State, Arkansas and Norfolk State, Kresean Reed has joined the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team as its cornerbacks coach, the program announced Wednesday.

Reed graduated from Chandler High School and continued his playing career at Phoenix College and Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado, before moving into coaching. Serving as the co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for Phoenix College from 2016 to 2018, Reed then became a graduate assistant working with defensive backs for Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas, from 2018 to 2020.

Moving to Arkansas as a graduate assistant with defensive backs and an analyst, Reed spent 2020 to 2022 in Fayetteville before being named Norfolk State's safeties coach last March. Additionally, Reed has served on the USA Football coaching staff.

In the fall at Norfolk State while Reed worked with the team's secondary, defensive backs R.J. Coles and Joseph White were named to the All-MEAC Second Team and Third Team, respectively,

While Reed was at Arkansas, the Razorbacks finished 13th nationally in interceptions and had a pair of All-SEC players in the defensive backfield. During his time at Midwestern State, the Mustangs finished third in interceptions in the Lone Star Conference.

During his playing career, Reed played in 19 games for the Adams State Grizzlies, recording 42 tackles and an interception while earning All-RMAC Second Team honors in 2014. He earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Adams State in 2015 and a master's degree in human resources from Arkansas in 2021.