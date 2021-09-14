NAU Roundup: Football heads to Tucson Saturday for game against Arizona

Northern Arizona football faces a new challenge Saturday when it heads to its second straight road game. The Lumberjacks will travel a few hours south to Tucson to take on the Arizona Wildcats.
At 0-2, following a 34-7 loss at South Dakota Saturday, Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said the team did not match the Coyotes’ strength. In Monday’s media availability session, Ball said the coaches are putting together a strategy that makes up for the team’s overall youth and past weaknesses, in hopes of competing with an FBS squad on the road.
“When we put a game plan together, it’s got to be simple and we’ve got to be able to handle the swings of the game. We just are still not handling the swings and physicality of the game right now,” Ball said.
Northern Arizona is on the second leg of a stretch of three road games -- the Lumberjacks will play at Northern Colorado on Sept. 25.
Ball said the schedule is difficult, but could be potentially beneficial for the future. Learning early how to deal with adversity and road crowds, he said, will help the Lumberjacks when they get into Big Sky play and compete for a conference title -- which they believe was just a play away in the spring.
“There’s some great teams in this league, and the competition that we’re playing is going to help us down the road. It’s a great experience for our team,” he said.
The game is also a special opportunity for the Northern Arizona players, as so many of them grew up in the state. The chance to play a high-level opponent, featuring another roster with players they might have competed against in high school, is a unique experience.
And for travel purposes, especially for the players originally hailing from southern Arizona, there are few better chances for loved ones to see the athletes compete in a Lumberjacks uniform.
“We have 74 kids on our roster from the state of Arizona, so it’s a great opportunity to play against a Pac-12 team and showcase their talents in front of their family one more time,” Ball said.
Men's basketball
Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar announced Monday his team's 2021-22 schedule, which is highlighted by 15 home games and road match-ups at Arizona, Washington and Gonzaga.
Northern Arizona will open its home schedule on Nov. 15 in the Rolle Activity Center versus Benedictine Mesa before welcoming in CSU Bakersfield on Nov. 18. Those two contests will be among five home nonconference games.
Prior to their home opener, the Lumberjacks will open the campaign with a pair of road games at Pac-12 schools in Arizona and Washington. Northern Arizona will tip off the season at Arizona for the fourth time in the last five years on Nov. 9. Two days later, the Lumberjacks will take on the Huskies in Seattle prior to beginning a stretch of four home games.
"There's no better way for us to open a season then at Arizona in front of 14,000-plus," Burcar said. "Then we're going to go up and play another Pac-12 school in Washington, who plays a 2-3 zone and we'll see that in the first week of the season. It's a great way to start our nonconference schedule."
Northern Arizona will travel to South Padre Island, Texas, to face Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) as part of the Battle on the Beach event on Nov. 20. The game on South Padre Island will the first of a home-and-home between the Lumberjacks and Vaqueros, as the two teams will quickly turn around and play again in Flagstaff on Nov. 22.
Northern Arizona will then host Cal State Fullerton on Nov. 24 before opening up Big Sky Conference play on the road at Weber State and Idaho State on Dec. 2 and 4. The first Big Sky road trip will mark the beginning of a stretch of five games away from Flagstaff until Northern Arizona's home conference opener on Dec. 30 versus Idaho.
In that stretch, the Lumberjacks will also play at South Dakota (Dec. 11) and at Gonzaga (Dec. 20), sandwiched around their game versus San Diego at Footprint Center in Phoenix during the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Dec. 18. The game versus Gonzaga, last season's national runner-up, will be Northern Arizona's second consecutive trip to Spokane, Washington, in as many seasons.
"It's an honor to be associated with Mr. Colangelo, and fortunately we were invited to be part of the Colangelo Classic," Burcar said. "We're going to represent Northern Arizona University in the right way in front of a lot of alumni and fans who I know will be there in Phoenix. Then to play a team like Gonzaga -- they're going to be preseason No. 1 or 2 -- there's nothing better. As a competitor you want to play in those types of settings. We got beat by Arizona and Gonzaga pretty good last year, but we learned a lot from those games."
The Lumberjacks will play one final nonconference game on Jan. 5, hosting Embry-Riddle following their first anticipated weekend back in the Walkup Skydome versus Idaho (Dec. 30) and Eastern Washington (Jan. 1) to ring in the new year. Northern Arizona played its entire 2020-21 home slate in Rolle.
"The question is, how good can we be in the Big Sky?" Burcar said. "The Big Sky has represented well in the football nonconference and we hope to do the same thing. At the end of the day, we want to be as good as we can. We have to win on any given night and the big picture is we're a one-bid league, and we want to be ready for Boise."
After altering its conference schedule as a result of COVID-19, which saw teams face each other twice at the same location per weekend, the Big Sky returns to a traditional 20-game slate this season. Each team will play all 10 conference opponents twice, home and away.
The Idaho/Eastern Washington weekend will start a stretch of six of eight conference games at home between Dec. 30 and Jan. 29, before the Lumberjacks close the season with six road games in their last 10. Northern Arizona's final home game will be Saturday, Feb. 26 versus Weber State, and the Lumberjacks' regular-season finale will be a week later at Idaho (March 5).
For the fourth consecutive year, the Big Sky will converge in Boise, Idaho for the conference tournament beginning on Wednesday, March 9. The men's tournament, featuring all 11 teams, will conclude with the championship game on March 12.
Men's tennis
The Lumberjacks began their fall campaign at the New Mexico State Aggies Invitational over the weekend. The tournament was spread out over three days, including two doubles flights and three singles flights.
Northern Arizona took all 11 men on the roster to New Mexico to compete in the first fall tournament on schedule. The tournament also featured New Mexico State, Abilene Christian, Arizona Christian, Lamar and Western New Mexico.
Highlighting the tournament for the Lumberjacks was Alex Groves. He took the singles flight two win against New Mexico State's Gijs Akkermans. Northern Arizona's Morgan Donovan lost in the singles third flight.
Making an impressive run in the doubles No. 1 spot, Daniel Dillon and Maciej Ziomber took their first win against ACU's Savan Chhabra and Cesar Barranquero, moving on to take their second win against NMSU's Corey Clarke and Gijs Akkermans. Dillon and Ziomber took fourth overall in their flight after falling in the semifinals to Lamar's Juan Jose Rodriguez and Daniel Sancho Arbizu, who went on to the championship.
The Lumberjacks will attend the ITA Mountain Regionals in Provo, Utah from Sept. 21-25.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.