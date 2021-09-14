NAU Roundup: Football heads to Tucson Saturday for game against Arizona

"It's an honor to be associated with Mr. Colangelo, and fortunately we were invited to be part of the Colangelo Classic," Burcar said. "We're going to represent Northern Arizona University in the right way in front of a lot of alumni and fans who I know will be there in Phoenix. Then to play a team like Gonzaga -- they're going to be preseason No. 1 or 2 -- there's nothing better. As a competitor you want to play in those types of settings. We got beat by Arizona and Gonzaga pretty good last year, but we learned a lot from those games."

The Lumberjacks will play one final nonconference game on Jan. 5, hosting Embry-Riddle following their first anticipated weekend back in the Walkup Skydome versus Idaho (Dec. 30) and Eastern Washington (Jan. 1) to ring in the new year. Northern Arizona played its entire 2020-21 home slate in Rolle.

"The question is, how good can we be in the Big Sky?" Burcar said. "The Big Sky has represented well in the football nonconference and we hope to do the same thing. At the end of the day, we want to be as good as we can. We have to win on any given night and the big picture is we're a one-bid league, and we want to be ready for Boise."