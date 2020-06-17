NAU Roundup: Football great Archie Amerson on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northern Arizona football all-time great Archie Amerson is on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot once again, it was announced earlier this week.

Amerson, who still holds Northern Arizona's single-season rushing yards record at 2,079 set in 1996, only played two seasons for the Lumberjacks after two years at Dixie State, but he quickly set records at running back when Northern Arizona was playing in the NCAA I-AA -- which since become the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

That same year he broke records and guided Northern Arizona to the playoffs he was awarded the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the I-AA.

Amerson has been on the ballot numerous times over the year, specifically each year since 2014 as well some years before that as far back as 2009 -- but a specific number of times is difficult to find. The former Lumberjack was inducted into the NAU Hall of Fame in 2001 and played in the Canadian Football League from 1997 to 2004.

He tallied one season of over 1,000 receiving yards in the CFL and was a solid threat in the passing game throughout his pro career in Canada.