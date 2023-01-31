NAU ROUNDUP: Football announces schedule for 2023 season

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team announced its 2023 schedule Tuesday, looking to improve upon last season's 3-8 record.

Before getting to their eight-game Big Sky Conference schedule, the Lumberjacks will face their familiar in-state FBS foe, the Arizona Wildcats.

Returning to Tucson for the first time since their 21-19 upset victory during the 2021 season, the Lumberjacks will face the Wildcats Sept. 2. After finishing the 2021 season with a 1-11 record, the Wildcats improved to 5-7 this past fall with a road victory against No. 9 UCLA and snapped a five-game losing streak to rival Arizona State with a 38-35 victory to close out the 2022 season.

A second straight road game to open the 2023 season will send Northern Arizona back to Grand Forks, North Dakota, for the first time since 2016. Facing the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Sept. 9 for the second consecutive season, the Lumberjacks will look for revenge after falling 27-24 last year at home in the Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona leads the all-time series 5-3, including a road victory in 2012. Finishing last season with a record of 7-5, the Fighting Hawks reached the first round of the FCS playoffs.

The Lumberjacks will open their five-game home schedule with a contest against the Utah Tech Trailblazers to close out nonconference play.

Following the Utah Tech contest, Northern Arizona will begin the conference slate with three consecutive games against 2022 playoff squads. Northern Arizona will host Montana on Sept. 23 before visits to Sacramento State on Sept. 30 and Weber State on Oct. 7.

The Lumberjacks will finish the regular season with three home games in their final five contests. They'll host Portland State Oct. 14 and have a bye week before taking on UC Davis Oct. 28 in Flagstaff.

Northern Arizona is set to visit Montana State Nov. 4, play host to Northern Colorado in its home finale Nov. 11 and visit Eastern Washington Nov. 18 to wrap up the regular season.

Track and field

Northern Arizona runner Drew Bosley was named the Big Sky Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week after his outstanding performance Friday in Boston.

Bosley ran the 3,000-meter race at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University, finishing with a time of 7:36.42. His mark set new school, conference and collegiate records at the distance. He finished in fifth place overall.

He previously ran the 5K in December on the same track, clocking a 13:13.26 to set new school and conference records.

Last season, Bosley competed in the 5K at the NCAA indoor national meet. He finished eighth with a time of 13:29.69, helping his team reach the podium for the first time in school history.

During the fall, Bosley competed as part of the national champion-winning cross country team, finishing third at the event to earn All-American honors.