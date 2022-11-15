NAU ROUNDUP: Football announces rivalry trophy with Weber State

Building on a nearly 60-year football history between the two programs, Northern Arizona and Weber State will introduce the Red Rock Rivalry Trophy following this week's regular-season finale in the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff.

The Wildcats, a charter member of the Big Sky Conference that began play in 1963, and the Lumberjacks, who arrived in 1970 as one of two additions to the original six-team conference, have played 54 times.

"Weber State and Northern Arizona have been competing against each other since 1964, and over that period of time there have been some memorable moments that have created an exciting history and rivalry between the two schools," said Tim Crompton, Weber State director of athletics. "Designating the game as the Red Rock Rivalry will generate additional energy to the contest for both institutions and their fans. Not that either team needs any extra incentive, but we sure would like to make room for another trophy."

Once again skipping a meeting during the fall 2021 season, the departure of Southern Utah to the Western Athletic Conference returned Northern Arizona and Weber State to annual meetings. Resetting the unbalanced schedule of the 12-team Big Sky, the conference paired Northern Arizona and Weber State together as one of two regular opponents. The Lumberjacks also face Northern Colorado each season while the Wildcats play Idaho State annually.

Split right down the middle with 27 victories apiece on the field, the all-time series between Northern Arizona and Weber State is even tighter when taking a closer look. The Wildcats hold a 19-9 record in Ogden, Utah, against the Lumberjacks while Northern Arizona leads 18-8 when playing in Flagstaff.

"Historically, NAU versus Weber State is one of the Big Sky Conference's most competitive football series," said Mike Marlow, Northern Arizona's vice president for intercollegiate athletics. "Our athletic program has a great deal of respect for Weber State and how they conduct their business. We look forward to acknowledging the past and future of this rivalry by introducing the Red Rock Rivalry Trophy, and I'm sure both programs will proudly display the trophy when it resides on campus."

The programs alternated their first 48 meetings between Flagstaff, the site of the inaugural meeting in 1964, and Ogden as they faced off every year from 1964 to 2011. The expansion of the Big Sky Conference in 2012 created an unbalanced schedule, with the series on hold in 2012 and 2013 before returning to Ogden in 2014. Skipping a meeting in 2017, Northern Arizona hosted in 2018 before Weber State served as the home team in 2019 and the spring 2021 season.

The Red Rock Rivalry Trophy was crafted by local Flagstaff artist Joshua Meyer who is no stranger to the NAU Athletic Department as he is also the artist who created the Honing Stone, the department's visual and symbolic representation to "FINISH" strong, which is present at all home athletic events. Meyer, who spends plenty of time in Utah but calls Flagstaff home, used known elements common to both institution's geographical regions to build the trophy, featuring carved red rock at the top and then wood and steel to round out the base.

This weekend's 55th meeting between the schools will tie Weber State with Idaho State for the most common opponent in Northern Arizona's program history. With the Bengals not on the Lumberjacks' schedule in 2023, the Wildcats will soon claim and continue to hold the distinction of Northern Arizona's most common opponent under the Big Sky's current schedule plan.