NAU Roundup: Football announces fall football schedule

A Sept. 25 matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears will serve as first-year head coach Ed McCaffrey's Big Sky debut after his program opted out of the spring 2021 schedule.

A return home on Oct. 2 will serve as Family Weekend, with the Lumberjacks taking on the Idaho State Bengals for the first time since the 2018 season. The second home game will lead into a bye week as the Lumberjacks will be able to remain in Flagstaff for much of the month before facing off with the rival Southern Utah Thunderbirds for the final time as Big Sky opponents.

The battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy on Oct. 16 will also be Homecoming Weekend in Flagstaff, as Northern Arizona looks to retain the trophy and beat Southern Utah for a third straight game for the first time since a stretch from 2008 to 2010.

The Lumberjacks swept their two games against the Thunderbirds in the spring, with a 34-33 victory in Flagstaff to open the season in February and a 28-20 win in Cedar City to conclude Southern Utah's season on April 10.

Playing for the third time in a calendar year, and fourth time in the stretch of 13 Lumberjack games, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah's matchup is currently the last scheduled meeting between the programs moving forward, as the Thunderbirds depart for the WAC.