NAU Roundup: Football announces fall football schedule

Returning for the Fall 2021 season with a full 11-game schedule, including five contests in the Walkup Skydome, the Northern Arizona University football program will face some of the nation's top competition in fall of 2021.
Opening the 2021 season with a Thursday night matchup and the annual Running of the Freshman on Sept. 2, Northern Arizona hosts Spring 2021 FCS Champion Sam Houston. It will be the first meeting between the programs since 2003.
Finishing a perfect 10-0, the Bearkats rolled through their six games in the Southland Conference by outscoring their opponents 269-93. Ranked No. 4 in both national polls and the No. 2-seed in the FCS playoffs, Sam Houston beat Monmouth in the opening round of the 16-team bracket before knocking off long-time FCS power North Dakota State in the quarterfinals.
Having knocked off the winner of eight of the past nine titles, Sam Houston then took down the 2016-17 champion James Madison in the semifinal. Leading 17-7 entering the fourth quarter of the national championship match, Sam Houston scored with just 16 seconds left after South Dakota State rattled off 14 straight points to take a late lead.
It was the Bearkats third appearance in the title game, with a pair of losses to North Dakota State in 2012 and 2013.
The Lumberjack and Bearkats first played in the 2001 FCS Playoffs, with the Bearkats hosting the Lumberjacks in the first round. After advancing with a 34-31 victory, Sam Houston traveled to Flagstaff and served as the home opener for Northern Arizona in 2002.
The Lumberjacks beat the No. 14 Bearkats 40-14 and handed Sam Houston another defeat to conclude the 2003 regular season. Facing off in Huntsville, Texas, Northern Arizona beat Sam Houston 34-18 two weeks prior to opening the FCS playoffs.
Following the home opener, the Lumberjacks head out for the first of three consecutive road games, beginning with a Sept. 11 matchup in Vermillion, South Dakota against the Coyotes. Northern Arizona and South Dakota were scheduled to play in Flagstaff during the original 2020 schedule, but the game was lost with the move to a conference-only schedule in the spring.
The two programs faced off in 2013 and 2014, with the home team winning each meeting. The Lumberjacks defeated South Dakota 22-16 in their 2013 home opener, with the Coyotes earning a 28-21 victory a year later in Vermillion.
South Dakota played just four of its eight games originally scheduled in the spring, finishing with a 1-3 record.
A trip south to face the Arizona Wildcats and first-year head coach Jedd Fisch concludes the non-conference schedule on Sept. 18. The Lumberjacks and Wildcats faced one another in two of the past three fall seasons and are scheduled for four more meetings through 2027.
With the Big Sky Conference electing to roll over the original 2020 schedule into the fall of 2021, Northern Arizona's schedule will look similar to what some people might remember.
A Sept. 25 matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears will serve as first-year head coach Ed McCaffrey's Big Sky debut after his program opted out of the spring 2021 schedule.
A return home on Oct. 2 will serve as Family Weekend, with the Lumberjacks taking on the Idaho State Bengals for the first time since the 2018 season. The second home game will lead into a bye week as the Lumberjacks will be able to remain in Flagstaff for much of the month before facing off with the rival Southern Utah Thunderbirds for the final time as Big Sky opponents.
The battle for the Grand Canyon Trophy on Oct. 16 will also be Homecoming Weekend in Flagstaff, as Northern Arizona looks to retain the trophy and beat Southern Utah for a third straight game for the first time since a stretch from 2008 to 2010.
The Lumberjacks swept their two games against the Thunderbirds in the spring, with a 34-33 victory in Flagstaff to open the season in February and a 28-20 win in Cedar City to conclude Southern Utah's season on April 10.
Playing for the third time in a calendar year, and fourth time in the stretch of 13 Lumberjack games, Northern Arizona and Southern Utah's matchup is currently the last scheduled meeting between the programs moving forward, as the Thunderbirds depart for the WAC.
Northern Arizona is scheduled for another set of back-to-back road trips on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 against Sacramento State and Idaho, respectively. Northern Arizona's last game in Sacramento came in 2013. The 2018 meeting between the teams in California was canceled due to wildfires in the area, and the teams played in Flagstaff in 2015 and 2017.
Northern Arizona and Idaho will play for the third time in a stretch of 14 games for the Lumberjacks.
Hosting its final two games in Flagstaff before completing the regular season on the road, Northern Arizona hosts the UC Davis Aggies on Nov. 6 for its Native American Heritage Game and the Montana Grizzlies on Nov. 13 for Senior Day.
Montana has not played in Flagstaff since the 2016 season, a 45-34 victory for Northern Arizona. The teams last played in Missoula during the 2017 season.
To finish the regular season, Northern Arizona travels to San Luis Obispo, California, to face the Cal Poly Mustangs for the first time since 2018. The programs were scheduled to play in Flagstaff in April, but Cal Poly opted out of the remainder of the season.