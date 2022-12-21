NAU ROUNDUP: Football announces early signing class

Adding 10 players to the Northern Arizona football program, Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball and the rest of the team's coaching staff hit the recruiting trail since the season came to a close a month ago.

Among the 10 signees for Wednesday's early national signing period, five arrive from within the State of Arizona, three join the Lumberjacks from Texas and two head to Flagstaff from California. The Lumberjacks brought in nine from high school, with one transferring to the roster from a junior college in Mississippi.

Six players will join Jerry Partridge's defense, as two arrive for the defensive line, two at linebacker and two in the secondary. Aaron Pflugrad's offense added four on the first day of the signing period, with one at quarterback and three at receiver.

The rest of Northern Arizona's 2022-23 signing class will be announced on Feb. 1, the first day of the regular signing period.

2023 NAU football early signing class:

Brandon Boateng - wide receiver - Santa Clarita, California

Myseth Curry - wide receiver - Laveen, Arizona

Adam Damante - quarterback - Gilbert, Arizona

Jonathan Jones - defensive lineman - McKinney, Texas

Braden Kaczmarek - defensive lineman - Mesa, Arizona

Blaise Nelson - wide receiver - Surprise, Arizona

Dustin Reynolds - linebacker - Apple Valley, California

Porter Reynolds - linebacker - Queen Creek, Arizona

David Spruiells - defensive back - Dallas, Texas

Kyler Wilson - defensive back - Montgomery, Texas

Men's tennis

After a fall spent building momentum and working in the newcomers, the Lumberjacks men's tennis team announced its spring schedule this week, with some familiar opponents and a few new foes on the docket.

The Lumberjacks are coming off a 19-9 overall record last season, while going 6-2 in the Big Sky standings before falling in the semifinal match of the conference championship tournament to Montana State. Looking to regroup, the Lumberjacks will host 12 home matches in Flagstaff and will head on the road for 14, with four total ITA-ranked teams on the schedule. The 12 home matches will tie for the most that men's tennis has played in a single season.

The Lumberjacks will host Bryant University on Jan. 16 for the season opener.

The Bulldogs went 14-17 last season, ending on a tough note with a 4-3 loss in the Northeast Conference championship to Farleigh Dickinson.

Northern Arizona will host Arizona Christian for a doubleheader on Jan. 21. The following weekend, Northern Arizona will play another doubleheader against Mesa Community College and No. 65 Denver.

Northern Arizona and Denver met last season in Denver, as the former fell, 5-2. The Lumberjacks pulled out the doubles point with Facundo Tumosa and Eban Straker-Meads winning their match, while Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Dillon secured a victory at the No. 3 position. Ziomber earned his team's second point with a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory at the No. 4 singles spot over Denver's Peter Sallay.

The Lumberjacks will be on the road for all of February, starting their eight-match stretch of road matches in Las Cruces to face New Mexico State and Western New Mexico on Feb. 11. Northern Arizona will then travel to San Diego for a pair of matches at UC San Diego on Feb. 18.

The Tritons made the trip to in the spring, and the Lumberjacks cruised to a 7-0 sweep.

Northern Arizona will open the conference slate when it faces Portland State on Feb. 24 in Oregon. On Feb. 25, Northern Arizona is set to compete against ITA-ranked No. 74 University of Portland.

Portland went 11-10 last season, losing in the West Coast Conference tournament title round to Pepperdine.

Closing out the road stretch, Northern Arizona is slated to take on No. 17 Arizona and No. 58 Gonzaga in Tucson.

Northern Arizona will then host Air Force on March 10, and the last doubleheader of the season on March 15 against Pratt CC and Omaha. It will make the short trip to UNLV to face the Rebels on March 18.

Coming back to Flagstaff and heading right back into Big Sky play, Northern Arizona will host Montana State and Sacramento State on March 24 and March 26, respectively.

During a four-game stretch of away matches, NAU will head to Eastern Washington to face the Eagles on March 31 before three matches in Idaho. The Lumberjacks will take on Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, on April 1 before facing defending Big Sky champion Idaho on April 2. Northern Arizona will take on the Idaho State Bengals on April 8 in Pocatello for the last conference road match of the regular season.

Closing out the home schedule, the Lumberjacks will host the Weber State Wildcats on April 15, and the Montana Grizzlies on April 16. The Lumberjacks will play in one final nonconference match at Grand Canyon University on April 22, just a week before the conference tourney, which is set to take place in Phoenix.