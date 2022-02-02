NAU ROUNDUP: Football announces 2022 schedule

Just as they did this past season, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will host five games in 2022 during their 11-game regular-season schedule.

Opening the season again on a Thursday night, the Lumberjacks will face the Arizona State Sun Devils for the first time since 2016 on Sept. 1. Originally scheduled to play in the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the FCS season to the spring, the two schools are in their longest gap in their all-time series since an extended run from 1950 to 2003.

Another road game follows the in-state trip, with Northern Arizona returning to Huntsville, Texas, on Sept. 10 for the first time since 2003 after hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats in 2021. Ranked No. 1 for much of the season, Sam Houston reached the FCS quarterfinals before falling to Big Sky Conference member Montana State.

Northern Arizona finally opens its five-game home schedule on Sept. 17 for the annual Running of the Freshman against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The first half of a home-and-home arrangement between the former Big Sky rivals, 2022 will be the first meeting between the schools since the 2018 regular-season finale.

Now a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Fighting Hawks reached the FCS Quarterfinals during the spring season and ranked inside the Top 15 of the FCS early on in the 2021 fall season.

Returning for the first time since the 2019 season, the Hall of Fame Game on Sept. 24 will be revived as the Idaho Vandals return to Flagstaff for the conference opener. Facing Idaho for the fourth consecutive season, Northern Arizona will look to extend its win streak to three straight games following wins in the 2021 spring and fall seasons.

The Lumberjacks beat the Vandals 38-31 in Moscow, Idaho in October, the program's first road game against Idaho since 1994 and the first road victory since 1986.

Heading to Portland for the first time since 2017, the Lumberjacks will take on the Portland State Vikings on Oct. 1. While the teams faced off in Flagstaff during the 2019 season -- a 31-19 victory for the Lumberjacks thanks to a 38-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar with just four seconds remaining -- the programs have faced one another just twice since the 2015 season.

At home on Oct. 8 for Family Weekend, Northern Arizona faces Cal Poly for the second straight season. The Lumberjacks handed the Mustangs a 45-21 loss to wrap up the 2021 season in Sal Luis Obispo, Calif., as running back Kevin Daniels put together a record-breaking performance.

Rushing for 280 yards and five touchdowns, Daniels made it four Northern Arizona victories in the past five meetings against Cal Poly.

Back-to-back road games conclude the October schedule for Northern Arizona with trips to UC Davis on Oct. 15 and Idaho State on Oct. 22. The Lumberjacks hosted both teams during the 2021 season, beating the Bengals 48-17 while falling to the Aggies 40-24.

Northern Arizona's last trip to both Davis, Calif., and Pocatello, Idaho, came in 2018, the most recent meeting against both programs before playing this fall.

Coming off a bye week on Oct. 29, Northern Arizona hosts Montana State on Nov. 5 for Homecoming and Military Appreciation against the Bobcats, who will also have a bye leading into the meeting.

After beating UT Martin, Sam Houston and South Dakota State, Montana State fell to North Dakota State in the FCS title game. The Bobcats finished the Big Sky Conference schedule at 7-1 in the fall, only dropping the regular-season finale against rival Montana, and ranked second to only Sacramento State's 8-0 record.

The Lumberjacks close out their 2022 road schedule with another trip to Greeley, Colo., to face the Northern Colorado Bears on Nov. 12.

It'll be the third trip to Colorado since the 2018 season for Northern Arizona, which will continue to face Northern Colorado each season moving forward. Under the Big Sky Conference's newly released schedule plan due to the departure of Southern Utah for the WAC, the Bears are one of two programs the Lumberjacks will face each season.

Northern Arizona's other annual opponent is Weber State, which will face the Lumberjacks on Nov. 19 for Senior Day and Native American Heritage Day to conclude the regular season.

Weber State last visited Flagstaff in 2018 while the programs played in Ogden, Utah during the 2021 spring season. The Lumberjacks have won the past two meetings in Flagstaff with the Wildcats, a 28-24 victory in 2018 and a 52-36 win in 2015.

Men's basketball

Just 10 days after squaring off in Flagstaff, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State will meet in The Nest for a Thursday contest at 8 p.m.

Thursday's second meeting between the two teams will officially mark the midway point of conference play for the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona carries a 7-13 overall record and 3-6 record in Big Sky play into Sacramento.

The Lumberjacks defeated the Hornets, 70-65, in the Walkup Skydome on Jan. 24 behind a career-high 36 points from sophomore Jalen Cone. Cone scored 22 of his 36 points after halftime in the win and ultimately shot 10 of 18 from the field, 5 for 10 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

After 26 points on Monday versus Southern Utah, Cone is averaging 19.8 points per game overall and 21 points per game in conference play. It was his 10th double-digit scoring game this season, as he became the ninth Lumberjack to register to hit the mark in the last 26 seasons. With 68 3-point makes -- which ranks 10th in the country -- he is just 14 3s shy of breaking into the program's single-season top 10 list.

The Lumberjacks hit 13 threes on Monday and are 54th in the country with 8.9 3-pointers made per game.

Redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon complemented Cone's efforts with 18 points versus the Thunderbirds, shooting a career-best 6 for 8 from behind the arc. Redshirt junior Nik Mains accounted for the final three Lumberjacks triples. Cone (3.4), Mains (2.4) and Haymon (2.1) rank first, sixth and 10th respectively in the conference in 3-point average, while all shooting at least 37% from deep in league play.

Redshirt freshman Carson Towt is slowly creeping up to the single-season top 10 rebounding list, sitting 77 boards away from into the list. His 9.4 rebounds per game is second in the Big Sky and 22nd nationally.

Northern Arizona will be looking to complete the season sweep of Sacramento State for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The victory would also be the Lumberjacks' third straight over the Hornets dating back to last season, which would mark Northern Arizona's first three-game win streak in the all-time series in eight years.

Since playing in Flagstaff last week, Sacramento State (6-11, 2-8 Big Sky) has split its last two games at home. After edging Idaho State, 61-60, Sacramento State fell to first-place Weber State Saturday, 79-59. The Hornets are allowing only 69.2 points per game in conference play -- which ranks third in the Big Sky. However, Sacramento State is 10th out of 11 teams in scoring offense (64.1) in league games while being outrebounded by nearly two per game on the glass.

The Hornets run through Bryce Fowler, who is averaging 16.2 points per game. The Big Sky's sixth-leading scorer also ranks 13th with 5.6 rebounds per game and fifth with 4.1 assists per game, making him the only player in the conference to rank in the top 15 in all three categories.

Zach Chappell is Sacramento State's second-leading scorer at 12.9 points per game, including an average of 14.4 per game in conference play. In league games, Chappell is shooting 39.2% from behind the arc.

Women's basketball

Looking to bounce from a poor shooting performance that led to a loss Monday to Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona will try to close out a two-game homestand with a Thursday game against Sacramento State in the Walkup Skydome.

Held to just 11 points and six rebounds to go with six turnovers in 23 minutes before fouling out against Northern Arizona in the teams' first meeting this season, Sacramento State's 6-foot-5 sophomore center Isnelle Natabou has gone on to earn a pair of Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors.

Natabou has paired with guard Lianna Tillman to turn the Hornets' season around, including a road victory at preseason Big Sky favorite Idaho State that snapped the Bengals' 10-game win streak.

Northern Arizona, winners of two of its last five outings, takes a 9-9 overall record into the game and a 6-4 mark in the conference.

The Hornets, sitting at 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the Big Sky, just had a five-game win streak -- which started after a loss to the Lumberjacks -- snapped Saturday, getting edged 79-76 at Weber State.

The game is set for a 6 p.m. start.

