The Northern Arizona football team announced the the hiring of Joel Filani as its new pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Filani comes to Flagstaff from Washington State University, where he has served as the program's wide receivers coach since January of 2022.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Texas Tech in 2006 after a four-year career as a receiver with the Red Raiders. After his time in Lubbock, Texas, Filani was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2007 and also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his four-year NFL career.

Once his playing days concluded, Filani settled in to his coaching career, beginning at Boise State, where he was an offensive graduate assistant working with receivers.

After his time with the Boise State, he served his first stint at Washington State, again working with receivers.

Filani also spent three years as a wide receivers coach at North Texas before getting the chance to return to his alma mater and coach the wide receivers at Texas Tech for two seasons before returning to Washington State.

Golf

Northern Arizona's Ellena Slater has been named the Big Sky Conference Golfer of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Slater took home the individual title at the Red Rocks Invitational recently. She is the second Lumberjacks golfer to claim the recognition this season so far after fellow true freshman Lizzie Neale won on Feb. 15.

Competing in Northern Arizona's home tournament at the Oakcreek Country Club, Slater shot a 212 through 54 holes to win the invitational by two strokes. Her score was one stroke off her career low -- which she tallied at the GCU Invitational earlier in the season.

The Lumberjacks will return to action on in the Cowgirl Classic beginning Monday, April 3, in Maricopa.