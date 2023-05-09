Five Northern Arizona women's tennis players were named to the Big Sky's all-conference teams.

Patrycja Niewiadomska led the way for the Lumberjacks, being named the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in addition to second-team singles and doubles nods.

Niewiadomska posted a perfect 8-0 record in regular-season conference singles play, with all her wins coming at the No. 3 position. She finished with a 16-4 overall record. In doubles, Niewiadomska and Laura Duhl produced a 6-2 regular-season record in conference matches.

Sofia Markova, playing mostly at the No. 1 singles position this season, was placed on the first team. She finished the season with an 11-7 overall record, including a 6-2 mark in conference play. Markova finished the regular season with a six-match win streak.

Ana Karen Guadiana Campos also earned a spot on the first team for singles. She had an impressive year, playing the majority of her matches on the second court spot and finishing with a conference record of 6-2.

Ava Neyestani landed on the second team. Primarily playing No. 5 singles, she went undefeated in the regular season in conference action.

Northern Arizona went 13-7 (9-1 Big Sky) this season and reached the conference championship match, where it lost to Weber State.