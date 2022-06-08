NAU ROUNDUP: Five to compete at national championship

Five Northern Arizona University track athletes are set to participate in the NCAA Outdoor National Championships, which began Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.

George Kusche (1,500-meter), David Dunlap (200m) and Abdihamid Nur (10,000m) were all set to race on Wednesday to open competition for the men.

The women begin their events Thursday.

Jessa Hanson returns to the NCAA championship meet for the second consecutive year to run the women's 10K.

Last year Hanson finished 11th with a personal best time of 32:55.24. Mercy Chelangat of Alabama, who earned silver last year, is in the mix once again, while Haley Herberg of Washington and Grace Forbes from Rice, who respectively placed fifth and seventh, respectively, are the only other two competitors who placed above Hanson in 2021.

This season, Hanson ranked 18th (33:13.14) in the NCAA, and just posted an eighth-place finish (33:47.21) in the West Region meet to qualify for the national meet.

On Friday, the 1500m and 200m event finals will commence, while Nico Young prepares to make his outdoor nationals debut in the men's 5000m final.

Earlier this year, Young made his indoor NCAA championship debut with a bronze medal performance in men's 5K (13:21.23) and a seventh-place finish in the men's 3K (8:00.83), contributing eight points to the ultimate fourth-place podium finish of the men's team.

A year ago, Young narrowly missed the qualifying mark with a 17th-place finish (14:03.91) to cap his freshman season.

The Lumberjacks raced at the Sound Running Track Meet earlier in the season, where Young clocked a 5K time of 13:11.30 to become third all-time in collegiate history. The meet was not sanctioned by the NCAA, meaning that his time can not be used to compile season rankings.

Two weeks ago, Young ran 13:29.37 to place fifth in the regional race and secure his ticket to nationals.

