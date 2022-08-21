NAU ROUNDUP: Findlay Toyota Flagstaff assumes naming rights for football field, basketball court

The Northern Arizona University Athletic Department and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD's NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties, announced a significant addition to its relationship with corporate partner Findlay Toyota Flagstaff this week.

Notably, the dealership has committed to a 10-year sponsorship agreement that provides for naming rights to the Lumberjacks' football field and basketball court, which will now be known as Findlay Toyota Field and Findlay Toyota Court at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. This marks the first time in school history Northern Arizona University Athletics has an official naming rights partner for the football field and basketball court. Additionally, Findlay Toyota assumes the exclusive "Official Automotive Partner of NAU Athletics" designation.

The comprehensive relationship enables Findlay Toyota Flagstaff to co-brand with NAU Athletics, host fan giveaways and enter-to-win exclusive fan experiences during football and basketball seasons. Findlay Toyota Flagstaff will continue to have significant brand exposure through official NAU Athletics' social and digital platforms, as well as radio, television and in-venue signage.

"NAU Athletics' relationship with Findlay Automotive is one of our most valued and extends beyond any dollar value of the partnership," said Mike Marlow, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. "Findlay Toyota Field and Findlay Toyota Court will represent visual reminders of the importance we both place on student-athlete experience, community engagement and the drive for excellence. NAU Athletics is both humbled and grateful for the significant support of our efforts and to be able to align our brand with that of such a community-focused company."

"Findlay Toyota Flagstaff is proud to be the Official Automotive Partner of NAU Athletics, expanding our name recognition among Lumberjack fans while continuing to support the hard work of NAU's student-athletes, coaching staff and university leadership," said Robby Findlay, Vice President of Findlay Automotive. "We have a rich tradition of giving back to the greater Flagstaff community and see NAU as one of Flagstaff's most meaningful assets. This sponsorship is our way of demonstrating our confidence in the direction of the program."

"The entire team at Findlay Toyota is incredible to work with, and we're proud to have them as an established member of the NAU Athletics' corporate partner family," said Todd Wyard, general manager for NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties. "We are elated to extend their relationship with the Lumberjacks to include an official designation, and naming rights components for the football field and basketball court. We appreciate their support and look forward to sharing future success together."

The relationship between Findlay Toyota and NAU Athletics is overseen on behalf of the university by NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties, LEARFIELD's Flagstaff-based team. LEARFIELD is a leading media, data and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.