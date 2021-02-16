NAU Roundup: Fans won't be allowed at home football games during shortened spring season

Northern Arizona Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon that fans will not be allowed to attend home football games during the condensed spring season.

The move isn't shocking, as fans haven't been allowed at any other Northern Arizona sports during pandemic.

The football team has just three home games during the six-game schedule: Southern Utah on Feb. 27, Idaho on March 13 and Cal Poly on April 3.

All games will be streamed via PlutoTV -- channel 1058 when Northern Arizona is home -- and KAFF plans on airing the games like normal on the radio at 93.5 FM/AM 930 in Flagstaff.

As for the fall 2021 season, that is a bit too far out to have a decision with fans and will likely be decided sometime over the summer.

Volleyball

The Northern Arizona volleyball team completed an unbeaten weekend at home with a 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday night, while upping their record to 6-2 in the process at the midway point of the season. The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play.