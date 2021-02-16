NAU Roundup: Fans won't be allowed at home football games during shortened spring season

Northern Arizona Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon that fans will not be allowed to attend home football games during the condensed spring season.
The move isn't shocking, as fans haven't been allowed at any other Northern Arizona sports during pandemic.
The football team has just three home games during the six-game schedule: Southern Utah on Feb. 27, Idaho on March 13 and Cal Poly on April 3.
All games will be streamed via PlutoTV -- channel 1058 when Northern Arizona is home -- and KAFF plans on airing the games like normal on the radio at 93.5 FM/AM 930 in Flagstaff.
As for the fall 2021 season, that is a bit too far out to have a decision with fans and will likely be decided sometime over the summer.
Volleyball
The Northern Arizona volleyball team completed an unbeaten weekend at home with a 25-16, 17-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Eastern Washington on Monday night, while upping their record to 6-2 in the process at the midway point of the season. The Eagles, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
“We can win in different ways,” Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. “Last night, our serve receive was so good, we were siding out really well and our offense was on fire. Eastern played better defense tonight and we had to get into a defensive battle, and that still suits us. We want to be the type of team that can win both of those types of matches and gives us confidence coming out of the weekend that we found success in both ways.”
Unlike Sunday night’s clean sweep, the Lumberjacks were locked into a battle for most of Monday’s rematch. NAU was held to a .205 hitting percentage with Eastern Washington extending rallies with a 73-63 digs advantage; however, the Lumberjacks totaled a season-best 10 blocks to stymie the Eagles.
Freshman Savannah Bloom found her way into season-high seven of NAU’s 10 blocks -- also a season high for any Lumberjack. Senior Heaven Harris and freshman Lyla Hollis also set new season bests with four and three blocks respectively.
The Lumberjacks’ efforts at the net yielded a .094 hitting percentage by the Eagles, as NAU notched its fifth consecutive win against Eastern Washington.
Five players had multiple kills with sophomore Taylor Jacobsen, junior Ryann Davis and sophomore Neche Newton totaling three apiece.
NAU posted its best offensive set of the night in the opener, hitting .333 and capitalizing on eight Eastern Washington attack errors to break free of the Eagles. Leading by just an 11-9 margin, three Eagle errors around an ace by Bloom keyed a 4-0 run that opened up the first game in NAU’s favor.
After NAU claimed the initial advantage, Eastern Washington evened the match with a second set win in which the Eagles answered with their best offensive set. The Eagles hit .265 in the second and used an 8-2 run to open up a 17-9 lead. The Lumberjacks, who hit just .057 in the set, were never able to recover as the match wound up tied at 1-1.
Jacobsen, who finished the night with a match-high 16 kills, came up huge in the third to give the Jacks the advantage back. Still, the set hung in the balance halfway through with NAU leading 16-14.
Hollis ignited a decisive 6-1 run with a kill, which provided the Lumberjacks with some cushion and the freshman capped the game with a combination block with Newton.
NAU used that momentum to take an early 7-3 lead in the fourth, only for Eastern Washington to eventually tie it at 11-11. Davis followed with a kill and a block and Hollis aced the Eagles twice in a quick 4-0 spurt that gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good.
Although Eastern Washington managed to get within 19-18, NAU scored five of the next six points – the last coming on an ace by junior Aubrea Bandfield – to reach match point. The Eagles staved off one match point, but Davis tooled the block on the ensuing serve to end the night.
Hollis recorded her first career double-digit kill match with 10 and her first double-double adding 11 digs. She was one of four players, led by freshman Millie O’Ketter’s season-best 19, to reach double-digit digs.
Along with Hollis, Jacobsen (16 kills, season-high 14 digs) and Bandfield (17 assists, 11 digs) also tallied double-digit performances. Freshman Kate Hatch rounded out the team leaders with a match-high 22 assists, one off her season-best.
NAU will head back out on the road next week for a pair of matches at Idaho on Sunday and Monday. The first of two matches will be Sunday at 3 p.m.
Swimming and diving
As the seven-time Western Athletic Conference Champions, Northern Arizona’s swimming and diving program will fight to defend its title and potentially win its eighth consecutive conference title beginning this week.
With a different conference schedule setup than usual, swimming and diving are split into two competitions. Normally, swimming and diving would compete together at the same meet. This season, however, the teams will score at two individual meets for a combined and cumulative score posted after both events.
Swimming will begin this week starting on Wednesday in St. George, Utah, and run until Saturday. Dixie State will host all the women’s swimming WAC opponents in its recently built pool. NAU will return home to host the diving championships, scheduled for Feb. 25-27, at the Wall Aquatic Center.
Last year Hope Williams, on top of her third championship title, earned one gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing the race at 1:01.75. Alongside Williams, Maddie Seidl, Sam Seiber, Sarah O’Connor, and Natalie Dinch will all compete one last time for the Lumberjacks.
The Jacks kick off Wednesday with the only two team events, the 200-meter medley relay and the 800-meter freestyle relay. Thursday, the individual events will begin, starting with the 500-meter free, 200-meter IM, and 50-meter free.
Friday’s events include the 400-meter IM, 100-meter fly, 200-meter free, 100-meter breast, and 100-meter back. Rounding out the weekend, NAU will finish the championship competition with the 200-meter back, 100-meter free, 200-meter breast, and 200-meter fly.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.