NAU Roundup: Even in Big Sky play, women's hoops set to face Montana State

Trailing by three following a three-point play from Lauren Orndoff, Northern Arizona had two opportunities to draw within a point or tie the game before a pair of free throws by Montana State locked up the victory. Ahead of this season, the two programs were voted third and fourth in the Big Sky Conference Preseason Polls, with the Lumberjacks landing just ahead of the Bobcats.

"I think the team had a pretty good perspective on the fact that we played two of the top teams and we just weren't at full strength," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "We definitely did not play the way we were capable of, and it's tough when you lose a couple in a row; you start losing a little confidence. We talked about team chemistry and togetherness, and really supporting each other. We really had that discussion in-between games, and I feel like they came out and played so much better. We made a few tweaks within our system and I thought it definitely showed on the court on Saturday."