NAU Roundup: Even in Big Sky play, women's hoops set to face Montana State

Having snapped a four-game losing streak before heading back out on the road, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team will now face off with the team that ended its season a year ago.
The Lumberjacks (6-6, 4-4 Big Sky) drew within one possession late in the fourth quarter of the Big Sky tournament semifinals against the Bobcats (5-5, 2-2).
Trailing by three following a three-point play from Lauren Orndoff, Northern Arizona had two opportunities to draw within a point or tie the game before a pair of free throws by Montana State locked up the victory. Ahead of this season, the two programs were voted third and fourth in the Big Sky Conference Preseason Polls, with the Lumberjacks landing just ahead of the Bobcats.
"I think the team had a pretty good perspective on the fact that we played two of the top teams and we just weren't at full strength," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "We definitely did not play the way we were capable of, and it's tough when you lose a couple in a row; you start losing a little confidence. We talked about team chemistry and togetherness, and really supporting each other. We really had that discussion in-between games, and I feel like they came out and played so much better. We made a few tweaks within our system and I thought it definitely showed on the court on Saturday."
The 2019-20 Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year, sophomore Darian White enters the game averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, all the top marks for the Bobcats through their 10 games this season. Named to the Big Sky's Preseason All-Conference Team, White averaged 16.3 points in her three meetings with the Lumberjacks last season.
After scoring 15 points in each of the regular-season meetings, White recorded 19 points in the Big Sky tournament game.
"She's the leader of their team, they kind of go as she goes," Payne said. "I'm very excited to watch the match-up with Regan (Schenck). They kind of went at it last year and competed really hard against each other. I think it's very evident how much Regan has improved. It's going to be a really competitive match-up and it's going to be fun to watch two leaders of their programs getting after it."
NAU is coming off of a split weekend of its own after beating Montana 89-76 on Saturday following Thursday's 83-74 loss. While the team ultimately fell to the Lady Griz in the first game last week, Emily Rodabaugh set a new program record for 3-pointers made in a game without a miss as she hit 6 of 6 from outside.
Saturday's win also presented plenty of new career-highs for the Lumberjacks, as JJ Nakai finished with 29 points, six assists and six 3s made in the win. Additionally, Schenck finished with a career-best eight assists, as did Jacey Bailey with five of her own.
While Bailey did produce a 24-point game in Bozeman last year, very few of NAU's current starters played significant minutes against Montana State. While Nakai and Miki'ala Maio were not even in the program yet, Rodabaugh played just 15 minutes in one appearance a year ago. For Schenck, she did not play in the Dec. 2019 meeting, but did combine for about 44 minutes off the bench in the other two games.
Montana State also looks drastically different from the last time NAU faced the Bobcats on March 11 of last year. With Fallyn Freije, the Big Sky MVP and first-team All-Conference member a year ago, and Oliana Squires, an All-Big Sky Conference Second Team selection, both graduated from the program, it's White and senior Tori Martell leading the team on the court. The two are the only Bobcats to average at least 30 minutes per game this season.
"They graduated a huge class last year, and obviously with our changes, with an opt out and some injuries, I think we are definitely a very different team," Payne said. "It'll be two great games hopefully and we are just excited to be able to play again."
Joining them in the starting five for all 10 games this season have been freshman Katelynn Limardo and sophomore Kola Bad Bear, who average 26.4 and 17.4 minutes respectively. Freshman Taylor Janseen has started three games this season, with junior Gabby Mocchi starting the past four for the Bobcats.
Martell has hit a Big Sky-best 29 3-pointers this season, ranking 27th in the nation on a per-game basis, while holding a 42.0% 3-point shooting clip this year. Martell has hit at least one 3 in nine of 10 games this season, with an 8-of-11 performance against winless North Dakota coming in the season opener.