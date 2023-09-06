Northern Arizona administration hired Ernie Clark as the head coach of sprints and jumps for the Lumberjacks track and field program, the university announced Tuesday.

"I am ecstatic to join one of the most respected programs in the NCAA," Clark said. "I want to thank Mike Smith and NAU for welcoming me and my family to Flagstaff. I am honored to have the chance to lead the sprints, hurdles and jumps to new heights, and support a group of incredible student-athletes."

He added: "Coach Smith has built NAU into an NCAA powerhouse program that has dominated the Big Sky while maintaining greatness in the classroom. I look forward to continuing the progression of the sprints, hurdles and jumps to the national stage. I'm ready to start this journey and do great things with great people at an incredible place."

Clark comes from San José State, where he was an assistant coach for two years. Prior to his time with San José State, Clark was the associate head track and field coach at Ashland University for six years.

During his time at San José State, Clark saw success at both the conference and national level. He coached 11 Mountain West Conference athletes to titles, with eight of those champions coming in the 2022-23 season. Clark also sent 11 athletes to the NCAA West Regional in his two years in California.

Clark coached his athletes to setting a total of 15 school records, nine of which were set during the 2022-23 indoor season.

While at Ashland, Clark was a four-time USTFCCCA National Assistant Coach of the Year recipient. The Eagles earned three NCAA 4x400-meter relay national titles under Clark's guidance, coming during the 2018 outdoor season, the 2021 indoor season and the 2021 outdoor season.

Clark coached six USA Olympic Trials qualifiers and three USTFCCCA National Athletes of the Year.

Clark graduated from Indianapolis, where he was a two-time Division II national provisional qualifier in the 400-meter hurdles and was also named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year.

Volleyball

After two road trips to Texas and Florida to start the season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team will return home to the Rolle Activity Center to host the 2023 Lumberjack Classic beginning Thursday.

The event will see the Lumberjacks (2-4, 0-0 Big Sky) play three matches over the span of three consecutive days, kicking off the action on Thursday with a match against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Friday night, NAU will take on Stephen F. Austin, a team that qualified for the NCAA Tournament a season ago. Northern Arizona will wrap up its Lumberjack Classic slate Saturday afternoon versus Boise State.

"What a great field we have," coach Ken Murphy said. "Really good accomplished teams, all of which are going to be competing for the postseason this year, and we are obviously excited about the challenge at home."