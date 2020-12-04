NAU Roundup: Emily Sharrer takes 2nd in 3-meter dive at 1st day of Lumberjack Diving Invite

Finishing between two Pac-12 divers, Northern Arizona senior Emily Sharrer placed second on the 3-meter during the first day of the Lumberjack Diving Invite Friday.
Sharrer scored 243.70 points on the springboards during the preliminary round, landing in seventh. Upon advancing to finals, she improved her score to 276.25 to finish second overall.
“Emily was up and down in prelims and not as sharp, but when she got into finals she really dove how she has been and really shined and did a great job,” Lumberjacks head diving coach Nikki Huffman said. “She wasn’t that far off from a win, which would’ve been a great win, but second place among strong divers is great as well.”
Finishing in eighth overall, Lumberjacks sophomore Emily Luberto moved into finals after placing in third in the preliminary round of the 3-meter with a score of 272.45.
“[Luberto] is so much farther [along] than she was a year ago,” Huffman said. “She’s got some new dives and I am proud of her.”
Junior Aly Jones appeared in her first diving invite since her debut year, wrapping up prelims with 221.30 points to finish 10th.
“I’m very proud of all three of them,” Huffman said. “Having a couple perform in the top three is great.”
Lizzy De Cecco and Emma Rucha, both from Utah, took first and third for the women’s 3-meter boards, respectively. With a prelim score of 254.30, De Cecco won the 3-meter with a finals score of 279.80. Rucha entered into the finals at 261.50 points to finish third with 271.90.
On the men’s side, Tony Chen from Utah, Eric Correa from Arizona and Isaac Poole from GCU went first, second and third on the 1-meter springboards, respectively. Chen entered into finals on top with 363.70 points and finished with 353.95. Correa finished prelims with 313.90 and tallied 315.75 in finals. Poole scored 282.85 in prelims with a final score of 310.85.
Saturday, the women will perform on the platforms while the men take on the 3-meter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!