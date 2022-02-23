NAU ROUNDUP: Eban Straker-Meads earns player of week for men's tennis

After a 3-1 weekend in both singles and doubles play, Eban Straker-Meads was named the Big Sky Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week.

It is the first player of the week nod for Straker-Meads and for the Lumberjacks so far this season. He went undefeated in singles play, and won a doubles match with partner Facundo Tumosa against UC San Diego's Jett Cole and Daniel Traxler, 6-4.

On Friday night's matchup against UCSD, he earned a quick singles at No. 2 over Pelayo Rodriguez Gar, 6-1, 6-1. Sunday's matchup against the University of New Mexico Lobos was more challenging, but Straker-Meads won in three sets over Rafael Abdulsalam, 6-7, 6-3, 10-7, at court two.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action at home this weekend with a doubleheader on Friday, facing Mesa Community College and New Mexico State. On Saturday afternoon is a match against Grand Canyon.

Swimming and diving

The squads are getting ready to make a splash again at the Western Athletic Championships.

The Lumberjacks are eight-time consecutive WAC champions and sit at the top of the 2022 pre-Championship Women's Swimming and Diving Coaches Poll as the favorites with 49 points and seven first-place votes.

The diving squad will prepare for three days of competition that start today, while the swimmers will compete in all four days on schedule. The 1-meter dives will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by consolations and finals at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Thursday will include 3m dives, with prelims beginning at 12:15 p.m. followed by consolations and finals at 7:10 p.m. Saturday will see platform divers compete, with prelims beginning at 11:15 a.m., followed by consolations and finals at 7:20 p.m.

All swimming events are broken down throughout four days, with relay events beginning on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle will all take place on Thursday, with prelims starting at 9:30 a.m, followed by the 200 free relay and finals that will begin at 5 p.m. Events in the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke will all take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by finals set to start at 4:55 p.m.

Women's basketball

Needing a victory to pull within a half-game of third place in the Big Sky Conference, the Lumberjacks put themselves in close to an impossible situation Monday night in Cedar City, Utah.

Trailing by 18 points after the opening quarter, the Lumberjacks (12-12, 9-7 Big Sky) bounced back to play the Thunderbirds (16-10, 12-5) even for the next two quarters but entered the fourth still facing an 18-point deficit. Falling 90-67 on the first night of a three-game road trip, Northern Arizona now stands in a three-way tie for fourth place with Montana and Sacramento State with the trio all 2.5 games back of Southern Utah with four games to play.

Southern Utah hit 70.6% from the field in the opening quarter while taking 17 shots from the field to Northern Arizona’s nine. Forcing the Lumberjacks into eight first-quarter turnovers while out-rebounding the visitors 7-3 through the game’s first 10 minutes, the Thunderbirds established a considerable lead as they hit 5 of 6 from outside.

While the overall shooting from the field cooled in the second, with Southern Utah back down at 47.4%, the Thunderbirds put in a few more 3-pointers from outside to finish the half 8 of 11. Meanwhile, Northern Arizona missed its lone 3 of the first half despite entering the game as the nation’s 11th-best 3-point shooting team at 37.4%.

With the Lumberjacks down 21 points at the half, Southern Utah’s 51 points stands as the most Northern Arizona has allowed in a half this season.

Canceling out the second quarter with their own 21-18 advantage in the third, the Lumberjacks briefly cut the Thunderbirds’ lead to 14 after a pair of 3s by Emily Rodabaugh and a fastbreak layup for Regan Schenck following a steal. Coupled with a Rodabaugh layup to get it started, and NAU took a quick 10-0 run across a 1:11 stretch.

Rodabaugh finished with a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, going 3 of 5 from outside. The trio of 3s were the only makes from behind the arc for the Lumberjacks, as the team finished 3 of 8 overall compared to the Thunderbirds’ 12 of 23.

Northern Arizona’s final push came at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as Schenck grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a jumper before Olivia Moran did the same a possession later. Following an offensive foul by Southern Utah, Schenck scored a layup to force a Thunderbirds timeout with 8:07 left on the clock and a 69-57 lead.

Four quick points out of the timeout for Southern Utah pushed the lead back to 16 as Northern Arizona could not get the lead back down under 12 the rest of the night.

Schenck finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Lauren Orndoff added 10 points as well.

The Lumberjacks will head to Pocatello, Idaho, for a meeting with the first-place Idaho State Bengals on Thursday at 7 p.m. Idaho State is tied with Montana State atop the Big Sky. In the first meeting between the teams back on Dec. 4 in Flagstaff, Northern Arizona rallied to beat Idaho State 81-74 in overtime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0