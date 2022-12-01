NAU ROUNDUP: Dunson promoted to track and field associate head coach

The Northern Arizona track and field program has promoted Alan Dunson to associate head coach, it announced Thursday.

"This program has tradition, and coach (Michael) Smith is a historic director," Dunson said. "For him to have that trust in me, and have a valued opinion about how we operate and do things as a staff, there aren't words to describe that. We all work really hard to do things at a high level, but it's extremely meaningful to me to be valued as a colleague and as a professional. Coming from Coach Smith, that is just special. I just feel blessed to be able to keep learning how to lead in the way he has continued to lead me."

Dunson is in his fifth year at Northern Arizona, working as the event coach for sprints and hurdles. Prior to coming to Northern Arizona, he coached at Ashland University and Grand Valley State University. In 2018, while at GVSU, he was named the Division II National Women's Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year as well as being awarded women's Midwest assistant coach of the year honors during both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

In his first season at Northern Arizona, Dunson saw success during the indoor season. His sprints and hurdles team contributed to a men's team victory at the Big Sky Conference championship meet, with one sprinter -- Christopher Grant -- taking home two individual titles i the 60-meter and 200m races.

Although the latter half of the 2020 track and field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lumberjacks had an impressive indoor season. Both the men's and women's teams swept the Big Sky championships, with Dunson's women's team playing a crucial part in their narrow victory.

After normal competition resumed with the 2021 outdoor season, Dunson's sprints and hurdles team stormed back in a big way. The Lumberjacks swept the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships, with the sprinters contributing to the dominant win and adding two individual titles.

The 2022 season was easily Dunson's most impressive. The sprints and hurdles group boasted seven individual champions at both the indoor and outdoor Big Sky championship meets -- as the men's and women's teams swept the competitions for the first time since 2018. Sprinters Alyssa Colbert and David Dunlap were each given Big Sky honors for their efforts at each conference championship meet. Colbert was named the the conference's co-most valuable athlete at the indoor championships and the women's freshman of the year at the outdoor championships.

Dunlap was named the co-most valuable athlete at the indoor championships and most valuable athlete at the outdoor championships. Dunlap went on to make the NCAA outdoor championship meet and became Dunson's first Northern Arizona All-American upon earning second-team honors in the 200m.

Dunson's sprinters have seen success not only at the conference and national level, but also on the world stage. Colbert was selected to compete for the United States as part of the delegation to the 2022 U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia. She served as an alternate on the 4x100-meter relay team that won a silver medal. During the qualifying round she ran the anchor leg, helping the team to win its heat by more than a second with a then season-best time of 43.66.

Despite seeing so much success already in the time he has been at Northern Arizona, Dunson is looking to the future and has lofty expectations for both his athletes and the program.

"They're growing as expected," he said. "My expectations are incredibly high, because I want the alumni of not just our track and field and cross country programs, but our sprints, hurdles, and relays program to look back and be proud of the direction we're headed. It feels like the trajectory continues to spike season after season, and standards continue to get redefined. I couldn't ask more than for alumni of the program to reach out on a consistent basis and be excited about how things are being built. That's why I work so hard, to make people that continue to be part of this program, even when they're not here day to day, look back with nothing but pride. That's immeasurable."