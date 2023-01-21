NAU ROUNDUP: Dunlap's record highlights track and field success for Lumberjacks

The Northern Arizona track and field team continued its success to begin the indoor track and field season at the Lumberjack Team Challenge Friday in the Walkup Skydome.

David Dunlap ran a time of 46.21 in the 400-meter, toppling the school and Big Sky Conference record, putting himself at fifth in the nation.

The women's 4x400m relay team was another highlight, as the crew easy won the event. LiNay Perry, LaTrouchka Duke, Alonna Johnson, and Kyairra Reigh combined to run a time of 3:43.01.

The women's 200m race saw five athletes hit new personal bests. Alyssa Colbert ran a time of 24.11 to place second, with Reigh close behind in third, running a 24.12.

Kenya Coburn ran a time of 7.66 in the 60m finals to take third place, and Kyle Smith took fourth in the men's race with a time of 6.90.

The shot put event was also strong for the Lumberjacks, with Parker Bays and Jake Tucker taking fourth and fifth place, respectively. Bays threw for a distance of 16.91m, while Tucker threw for 16.40m to set a new personal best.

In the men's mile, Brodey Hasty and Santiago Gomez-Prosser took home second and third, respectively, in their first meet of the season. Hasty ran a time of 4:12.94 to set a new personal best, with Gomez-Prosser close behind with a time of 4:14.25. For the women, Annika Reiss, Maggi Congdon, and Bryn Morley placed 4-5-6 in the mile in a tough field of competitors.

The men's distance crew started their season strong, placing taking the first through fourth spots in the 3000m. Theo Quax won the event with a PR of 8:30.22. Erik Le Roux ran a time of 8:33.30 for second, with Corey Gorgas right behind in third with a time of 8:36.68. Terrence Keyes placed fourth after running a time of 8:44.51.

Next week the Lumberjacks are on the road, splitting up as they send groups to the John Thomas Terrier Classic, the Texas Tech Open and Multis, the UNM Team Open, and the UW Invitational.