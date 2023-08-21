Northern Arizona volleyball assistant coach Rachel Dunlap will have a new title this season as she enters her seventh year on the program's staff.

Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy announced Dunlap's promotion to associate head coach recently.

"Rachel is a great coach and mentor to our team," Murphy said. "She impacts every phase of our program and has made significant contributions to our success over the years. I know that I speak for the rest of our staff and players when I say how grateful I am for all that she brings to our program."

The Sonora, California, native, who joined the Lumberjacks in 2017 after spending the 2016 season as a volunteer coach at Yale, made an immediate impact upon arriving in Flagstaff. In her first season at Northern Arizona, the Lumberjacks closed the year fifth in the Big Sky in blocks per set, an improvement from ninth the year prior.

Dunlap's second season in 2018 saw Northern Arizona sweep both the Big Sky regular-season and tournament championships, and reach the NCAA Tournament. The Lumberjacks, under Dunlap's guidance, finished the 2018 season 32nd in the country in total blocks at 308 and opponents hit just .164 against the team, good for 24th best in Division I.

"Being here for a while now, my investment in NAU volleyball is very meaningful to me," Dunlap said. "It is something that I have cherished for a long time now and am very excited to be able to continue my career here and honored that Ken would give me such a title. This is a testament to our kids and that they make this a fun place to be."

Before making the leap into coaching, Dunlap played three seasons at Central Connecticut State. In her final two seasons, she finished in the top 25 nationally in blocks per set and became the Blue Devils' all-time leader in blocks with 163.

Dunlap graduated from Central Connecticut State with a bachelor's degree in exercise science in 2015. She received her master's degree in digital audience strategy from Arizona State University in 2020.

Soccer

The Lumberjacks finished their match Saturday in Albuquerque on a 0-0 draw at the University of New Mexico.

The Lumberjacks moved to 1-0-1 as the Lobos picked up their second draw of the season while still searching for a victory in the 2023 season, now sitting at 0-0-2.

"I thought we competed well against a very good team today. Our team has a great mindset, they have completely bought in to what we are trying to do," Lumberjacks coach Alan Berrios said.

Erin O'Connor created one of the earliest chances for the Lumberjacks. She came up the left side, setting Allison Veloz up with a pass, but the shot went out just top right in the seventh minute of the match.

Trinity Corcoran started the match for Northern Arizona, creating multiple breakups in the first half, with her first save coming in the 40th minute of the match as the host's Skye McMillon found the ball with some room on the right side, sending a shot on goal just inside the box, with Corcoran securing diving save.

With wind playing a factor into the match, the Lumberjacks were still able to settle in quickly, putting up six shots in the first half -- with two on goal -- all while holding the Lobos to just one shot on goal through the first 45 minutes. A total of 14 free kicks were awarded in the first half as Northern Arizona committed eight fouls and UNM had six.

"We knew coming into this game we were going to face an aggressive and athletic team," Berrios said. "It was important for us to stay composed under pressure and resolve the situations being thrown at us."

Natalie Manzo started the second half for Northern Arizona, quickly being tested in the box from the Lobos' Nicole Anderson, forcing Manzo to make her first save. Just moments later, UNM's Presley Devey went head-to-head with Manzo, sliding a shot past Manzo and just missing off the post.

In the 59th minute of the match Holly Hunter created a chance while breaking up to New Mexico defenders, sending a pass just in front of the box to Dai Williams, who tapped a shot on goal, while UNM's Alli Davis was saved by a defender who cleared the ball.

Grace Quinn came up with back-to-back deflections for Northern Arizona as the Lobos created chaos in front of the net with three players in position to score in the 75th minute. Minutes later, Joey Lujan made a crucial block for the Lumberjacks as Mercedes Morris had an opportunity on an open net.

Manzo made her second save of the game in the 83rd minute off a free kick from the Lobos.

"I'm super proud of this team, getting two very good results on the road isn't easy," Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks will now head back to Flagstaff as the team will make its home regular-season debut, hosting CSU Bakersfield on Friday night, and Arizona on Sunday afternoon.