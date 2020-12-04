NAU Roundup: Diving inks two for fall signing class; Flagstaff native Kendall Marquez among the pair

Northern Arizona swimming and diving welcomed two divers, Makenna Sammons and Kendall Marquez, to its program that has won seven straight WAC Conference championships.

The two newcomers will be part of the 2021 Lumberjacks fall class, along with 10 swimmers who signed with the program on Nov. 20.

Born and raised in Flagstaff, Marquez joins the Lumberjacks with experience diving for six years under head diving coach Nikki Huffman with the Northern Arizona Divers Club.

At the 2020 Diving Nationals, she placed fourth on the 3-meter and sixth on the 1-meter. Marquez said she is proud to be representing her home as part of the NAU team.

“I am excited to have Kendall join us,” Huffman said. “She is a very strong and dedicated athlete. With no diving boards available to her in Flagstaff, she made the commitment to travel to Phoenix for diving time. This past August she finaled in the AAU nationals. I am very proud of her efforts and she will be a great addition to our NAU program.”