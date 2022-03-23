NAU ROUNDUP: Dittmann named tennis player of the week in Big Sky

Finishing with a perfect 4-0 record between singles and doubles play last week in northern California, Gina Dittmann earned her first Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week honor of the season.

The win marks Dittmann's third player of the week nod during her Lumberjacks career, collecting a pair of honors last spring before being named the conference's freshman of the year and MVP. It is also the first time for any Lumberjacks player this season to be given the honor.

The Lumberjacks will return to the court for a pair of Big Sky Conference matches in Flagstaff this week.

Track and field

The USTFCCCA announced the midyear standings for the John McDonnell Program of the Year Award Tuesday, naming the Northern Arizona men at the top of the list with a low score of five points.

The award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year (spanning the cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track & field seasons) based on the institution's finish at the NCAA Championships.

Most recently, the Northern Arizona men's program finished fourth to earn its first indoor podium finish, and in November, the team won the NCAA cross country title for a total of five points.

The NAU men currently lead by a comfortable margin of six points, as Arkansas ranks second with 11 points, followed by Texas (15), Stanford (17), and Ole Miss (25.5). Northern Arizona's best finish in the standings came in 2010, when it finished third.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks will split the schedule with one neutral-court match and one road match this week.

The Lumberjacks are headed back to Las Vegas for a neutral match against the University of Washington Huskies on Thursday. Sunday morning, the team returns to Flagstaff for a home Big Sky Conference clash against Idaho.

Sophomore Maciej Ziomber leads the Lumberjacks with an overall singles record of 14-3, coming off a 4-0 week in California during which he dominated both the University of the Pacific and Sacramento State.

Doubles duo Dominik Buzonics and Alex Groves lead the Lumberjacks in overall doubles play with a 13-6 record, while remaining undefeated in conference matches, primarily playing at the No. 2 position.

The team owns a 14-5 overall record through the season, with two conference wins under its belt before heading into the thick of Big Sky play in the next few weeks.

