NAU ROUNDUP: Dittmann leads Big Sky tennis honorees

For the third consecutive time, five members of the Northern Arizona women's tennis team landed postseason honors from the Big Sky Conference.

In addition to four players landing on the All-Big Sky First Team, one on the Second Team and one earning honorable mentions, Gina Dittmann became Northern Arizona's first ever two-time Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player.

Dittmann, also the only Big Sky player to earn first-team honors in both singles and doubles, finished the regular season on a 15-match win streak in singles play. Holding a 16-2 singles record in her sophomore season, Dittmann's only two losses came in matches against Pac-12 opponents from Arizona State and Arizona. In her season finale for the Lumberjacks, Dittmann once again earned a first-set victory over a nationally ranked opponent in the NCAA Tournament. Beating Cal's Haley Giavara, ranked No. 63 in the ITA Singles Rankings, 6-4 in her first set, Dittmann left her match unfinished and her winning streak remained intact.

Alongside partner Ava Neyestani, Dittmann also finished 12-1 in doubles with the duo's only loss coming in the NCAA Tournament to Cal's 90th-ranked doubles pairing of Jessica Alsola and Katja Wiersholm. Dittmann's full-season doubles record finished at 13-5, with the Lumberjacks pairing now ranking atop Northern Arizona's all-time doubles win percentage list. The two honors make it four total between singles and doubles through Dittmann's two seasons with the Lumberjacks, in addition to her pair of MVP awards and her conference freshman of the year honor.

Along with her award last season and Chiara Tomasetti's in 2019, Northern Arizona has claimed the past three MVP awards.

Joining Dittmann on the conference's first team for singles was Sofia Markova, who earned her first career Big Sky honor in her debut season with the program. Finishing 13-4 overall in singles, Markova closed her season on an 11-match win streak. The sophomore finished 3-1 at No. 2, 9-2 at No. 3 and 1-1 at No. 4 in her first season, with the win streak including all three of her victories on court two.

Finishing her junior season 7-4 in singles and 5-5 in doubles, Mimi Bland landed second-team honors in singles and a first-team honor in doubles. Battling through injuries throughout the year, Bland still finished the conference schedule 4-1 in singles play -- with all five matches coming on court two. Paired with freshman Annabel Davis in doubles, Bland put together a 5-3 record -- with all eight matches at court one. Davis joined her doubles partner from their juniors careers in England in Flagstaff this season, with the two first reuniting on the court in February against San Jose State before Bland returned during conference play. The pair of awards pushed Bland to four total during her career after landing on the conference's first team for both singles and doubles last season.

Northern Arizona became the first program to place two doubles pairings on the first team since the awards began to be split in 2017.

Neyestani rounded out the singles honors, earning honorable mention with a 10-8 record overall and a 7-1 mark in Big Sky play. Finishing 4-3 at No. 5 and 5-0 at No. 6, Neyestani's honor was the second of her career in singles after placing on the second team as a freshman last year and third overall alongside her first-team doubles honor with Dittmann.

It is the eighth time in program history that Northern Arizona has had five different honorees, with 2013's six still as the most for a single season.

Men's tennis

The 19-9 Lumberjacks earned four All-Big Sky honors this season.

Eban Straker-Meads earned his second conference honors, being named to the All-Big Sky Singles Second Team. Straker-Meads' honor comes after a 14-9 season in singles play, including a 9-3 record at the No. 2 position.

Sophomore Dominik Buzonics earned a spot on the second team. He went 17-9 in singles, primarily playing at No. 3. The sophomore ended his season on a six-match win streak.

Highlighting the conference doubles honors for the Lumberjacks were Buzonics and Alex Groves, as well as Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa.

Buzonics and Groves found chemistry at No. 2 doubles to highlight an 18-8 doubles record, suffering just two losses within the conference schedule.

Straker-Meads and Tumosa went 12-10 at the No. 1 spot. The pair took down Denver's James Davis and Matt Summers, the 32nd-ranked pairing in the nation, early on to kick off their success as a duo this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0