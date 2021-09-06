NAU Roundup: Dittmann lands spot in tennis tournament in October

Coming off a season that included the Big Sky Conference MVP and Freshman of the Year awards in addition to a conference title and an appearance at the NCAA Tournament, sophomore Gina Dittmann landed a spot in the main draw of the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women's All-American Championship.

Scheduled from Oct. 4-10, the ITA All-American Championships will be held at LTP Tennis Club in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Dittmann is one of 21 automatic qualifiers into the main draw, standing as the representative from the ITA's Mountain Region. Earning the region's Rookie of the Year award during the spring, Dittmann finished her first collegiate season atop the region rankings and ranked No. 117 nationally by the ITA in the season's final rankings.

No other Big Sky Conference player was listed among the main draw, alternate and qualifying lists on Monday. Among the 21 announced automatic qualifiers, 14 landed inside the ITA's Top 26 to conclude the 2020-21 season.

It will be Dittmann's first appearance at the ITA All-American Championships, putting her up against nationally-ranked competition she saw on occasion during her freshman season. In just her third match with the Lumberjacks, Dittmann pushed Arizona State's Ilze Hattingh to a third-set tiebreaker in Tempe while Hattingh ranked No. 37.