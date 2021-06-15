NAU Roundup: Dittman wins rookie of the year

Northern Arizona women's tennis freshman Gina Dittmann earned another postseason honor Monday morning as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the recipients of its 2021 Division I Regional Awards.
Dittmann, ranked atop the Mountain Region in last week's release, unsurprisingly earned the region's ITA Rookie of the Year award following a dominant debut with the Lumberjacks.
Ranked No. 117 in the ITA's final national rankings, Dittmann finished the year at 15-1 overall while losing just three full sets during the year. Holding five victories over the rest of the Mountain Region's top 20, Dittmann went on to win the Big Sky Conference's MVP and freshman of the year awards while finishing as a singles player on the All-Big Sky First Team.
She won Big Sky Player of the Week twice this season and her 14 victories at No. 1 rank her eighth all-time for the Lumberjacks.
Men's tennis
Senior Eban Straker-Meads earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Mountain Region Most Improved Senior honor Monday morning.
The honor comes after he was named All-Big Sky First Team in singles thanks to a 4-0 record against the conference between the regular season and postseason. His final victory of the year came in the Big Sky semifinals against Portland State, with his 6-1, 7-5 win clinching the team's 4-0 victory and sending the Lumberjacks into the finals against Idaho State.
Ranked in a tie for No. 20 in last week's Mountain Region singles rankings, Straker-Meads also came in at No. 10 in doubles alongside partner Facundo Tumosa. The two held leads against Grand Canyon and Portland State before both matches were left unfinished due to the other courts finishing before them. In the Big Sky tournament title match against Idaho State, Straker-Meads and Tumosa collected a 7-5 victory at No. 2 to even the doubles score before Northern Arizona clinched the point on court three.
Straker-Meads earned conference player of the week honors on March 23 and holds a five-match win streak against Big Sky opponents in singles play dating back to the end of the 2019-20 season.