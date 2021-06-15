NAU Roundup: Dittman wins rookie of the year

Northern Arizona women's tennis freshman Gina Dittmann earned another postseason honor Monday morning as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced the recipients of its 2021 Division I Regional Awards.

Dittmann, ranked atop the Mountain Region in last week's release, unsurprisingly earned the region's ITA Rookie of the Year award following a dominant debut with the Lumberjacks.

Ranked No. 117 in the ITA's final national rankings, Dittmann finished the year at 15-1 overall while losing just three full sets during the year. Holding five victories over the rest of the Mountain Region's top 20, Dittmann went on to win the Big Sky Conference's MVP and freshman of the year awards while finishing as a singles player on the All-Big Sky First Team.

She won Big Sky Player of the Week twice this season and her 14 victories at No. 1 rank her eighth all-time for the Lumberjacks.

Men's tennis

Senior Eban Straker-Meads earned the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Mountain Region Most Improved Senior honor Monday morning.