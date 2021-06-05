NAU roundup: Dittman earns national ranking

Northern Arizona freshman Gina Dittmann's 15-1 record in her first season with Lumberjack tennis earned her the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year and MVP awards. She is now placed in the national rankings.

Landing at No. 117 in the final Oracle ITA Division I Women's Singles Rankings of the year, Dittmann earned her first career ranking and the first for the team since Chiara Tomasetti wrapped up her career at No. 45 in the March 3, 2020, rankings.

Dittmann, who finished the spring 2021 campaign with a 13-match win streak in singles play, concluded her season with an impressive performance against Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey during Northern Arizona's first-round match against the Waves in the NCAA Tournament.

After taking the first set 6-2, Dittmann's match went unfinished as Pepperdine clinched the 4-0 team victory. Lahey, ranked No. 51 in the final rankings, led 3-2 in the second set at the time of the stoppage. Midway through the year, Dittmann earned her first victory over a nationally ranked opponent, beating Pacific's Klara Kosan 7-5, 6-2 on the road. Kosan wrapped up the 2020 season at No. 51 in the ITA rankings and stood at No. 70 when she faced Dittmann.