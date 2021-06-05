NAU roundup: Dittman earns national ranking

Northern Arizona freshman Gina Dittmann's 15-1 record in her first season with Lumberjack tennis earned her the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year and MVP awards. She is now placed in the national rankings.
Landing at No. 117 in the final Oracle ITA Division I Women's Singles Rankings of the year, Dittmann earned her first career ranking and the first for the team since Chiara Tomasetti wrapped up her career at No. 45 in the March 3, 2020, rankings.
Dittmann, who finished the spring 2021 campaign with a 13-match win streak in singles play, concluded her season with an impressive performance against Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey during Northern Arizona's first-round match against the Waves in the NCAA Tournament.
After taking the first set 6-2, Dittmann's match went unfinished as Pepperdine clinched the 4-0 team victory. Lahey, ranked No. 51 in the final rankings, led 3-2 in the second set at the time of the stoppage. Midway through the year, Dittmann earned her first victory over a nationally ranked opponent, beating Pacific's Klara Kosan 7-5, 6-2 on the road. Kosan wrapped up the 2020 season at No. 51 in the ITA rankings and stood at No. 70 when she faced Dittmann.
The victory led to the second of two Big Sky Player of the Week honors for Dittmann, the first coming just four weeks into her Northern Arizona career. Dittmann's 14 victories on court 1 already ranks her eighth all-time for the Lumberjacks and is 13 away from tying for a spot in the top five.
Dittmann dropped just three full sets during the regular season with her lone match loss coming in a 10-point tiebreaker as a deciding set against Arizona State's Ilze Hattingh. Following a 7-5 loss to Hattingh, ranked No. 37 at the time, Dittmann battled back for a 7-6 second-set victory before falling 10-8 to conclude her third career match for NAU. Hattingh landed at No. 45 in the final ITA rankings.
Just one player from the Mountain Region landed higher than Dittmann in the national rankings, with Colorado's Sara Nayar holding No. 100 among the 125 total ranked. No other Big Sky Conference players were included in the rankings.
Football
Lumberjack senior kicker Luis Aguilar was named to the Phil Steele FCS All-American Second Team on Thursday.
It is Aguilar's second career All-American honor from Phil Steele, having earned All-American First Team following the 2019 season as well as preseason All-American First Team ahead of the originally scheduled 2020 season. Overall, it is Aguilar's 10th career postseason All-American honor during his Northern Arizona career. He earned recognition from the Associated Press and the AFCA earlier in the offseason.
Despite playing in just four games during the spring, Aguilar continued to provide the Lumberjacks with a consistent scoring option. The senior extended his consecutive extra points made streak to 64 thanks to the eight he hit during the shortened schedule. Aguilar is now 13 behind Micky Penaflor's program record of 77 set between 1987 and 1989.
Aguilar also hit nine of his 10 field goal attempts this season, with a long of 48 yards against the Eastern Washington Eagles.
Entering the fall, the senior's career extra point and field goal percentages both sit atop Northern Arizona's record book. Hitting 83 of 84 extra points, Aguilar's career extra point percentage sits at 98.8% and is the best among active players in the FCS with at least 84 attempts. Additionally, Aguilar's 81.4% on field goals, hitting 35 of 43, ranks fifth among active FCS kickers.
Aguilar will also enter the fall season within reach of Robbie Dehaze's record of 302 career kicking points scored set between 2005 and 2008. Finishing the spring at 188 career points, Aguilar trails Dehaze's mark by 114 and scored a program-record 118 during the 2019 season, when he ranked second in the FCS among kickers and 10th among all players.