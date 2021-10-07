NAU ROUNDUP: Dittman defeats No. 14 player in NCAA

Defeating the highest-ranked opponent of her young career, Northern Arizona women's tennis sophomore Gina Dittmann beat Washington's Vanessa Wong in straight sets Thursday morning at the ITA Women's All-American Championships in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
Dittmann, entering the tournament ranked 85th in the ITA Preseason Top 125, beat the No. 14-ranked Wong, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round of the consolation bracket. Wong, named the ITA Northwest Region Senior of the Year in 2021 before returning for an additional season, registered eight wins against nationally ranked opponents last season.
Wong finished 18-5 last season, playing all dual matches at No. 1, and earned All-Pac 12 First Team honors and a berth in the NCAA singles championships tournament.
It was Dittmann's second career victory over a ranked opponent after beating Pacific's Klara Kosan 7-5, 6-2 when she was ranked No. 70 in March. When facing Pepperdine in the NCAA Tournament in May, Dittmann led No. 77 Ashley Lahey 6-2, 2-3 before the match went unfinished.
Moving on to the consolation quarterfinals, Dittmann will play Pepperdine's Shiori Fukuda on Friday.
Fukuda opened the 2021-22 season ranked at No. 59 in the ITA Preseason Top 125 after earning All-WCC First Team singles and doubles honors in her first season with the Waves after transferring from Ohio State.
After falling to No. 5 Georgia Drummy of Duke in the first round of the tournament, Fukuda defeated No. 29 Ayana Akli of South Carolina 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday in the consolation bracket.
Women's golf
Northern Arizona sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova earned her first career Big Sky Conference Women's Golfer of the Week award in an announcement by the league office on Thursday following a career-best performance over the weekend's Aggie Invitational.
Malakhova is the second Lumberjack in three tournaments to capture the conference's weekly honor this fall so far, joining graduate student Kimberlee Tottori.
The second-year Lumberjack from Moscow, Russia, tied for sixth -- her fourth career top-10 finish -- at New Mexico State's Aggie Invitational that concluded on Wednesday. Finishing the tournament with 4-under-par 68, Malakhova recorded her lowest 54-hole score of her career at 1-under-par 215 (73-74-68).
Her 215 score tied the seventh-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history and is the second-lowest par-72 score in the conference so far this fall. Her third-round 68 is also tied for the second-best single-round score in the Big Sky this season, a score matched by senior Elle Kocourkova posted at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic last week.
After opening with rounds of 73 and 74, Malakhova entered the final day of the Aggie Invitational in a tie for 19th. She started the third round with a birdie and went into the clubhouse with a birdie, two of her six on the day to post her first career round under 70.
Malakhova finished the tournament with nine birdies and tied for the tournament lead with 40 pars. Her third round performance was part of an Northern Arizona team effort that landed the Lumberjacks with not only the best round on the final day, but a 3-under-par 285 that tied the second-best par-72 round in program history.