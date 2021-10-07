NAU ROUNDUP: Dittman defeats No. 14 player in NCAA

After falling to No. 5 Georgia Drummy of Duke in the first round of the tournament, Fukuda defeated No. 29 Ayana Akli of South Carolina 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

Women's golf

Northern Arizona sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova earned her first career Big Sky Conference Women's Golfer of the Week award in an announcement by the league office on Thursday following a career-best performance over the weekend's Aggie Invitational.

Malakhova is the second Lumberjack in three tournaments to capture the conference's weekly honor this fall so far, joining graduate student Kimberlee Tottori.

The second-year Lumberjack from Moscow, Russia, tied for sixth -- her fourth career top-10 finish -- at New Mexico State's Aggie Invitational that concluded on Wednesday. Finishing the tournament with 4-under-par 68, Malakhova recorded her lowest 54-hole score of her career at 1-under-par 215 (73-74-68).

Her 215 score tied the seventh-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history and is the second-lowest par-72 score in the conference so far this fall. Her third-round 68 is also tied for the second-best single-round score in the Big Sky this season, a score matched by senior Elle Kocourkova posted at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic last week.