NAU Roundup: Distance runners earn weekly conference recognition

Concordia sits at 8-6 and is coming off a 4-1 win over Midwestern State.

One of Concordia’s graduate assistant coaches is a former NAU men’s tennis player Felix Schumann. A 2017 Big Sky Conference Champion, Schumann was also a four-year captain and starter with the NAU program.

NAU will face UC-Irvine Sunday at 11 a.m. The Anteaters are 8-5 and are on a three-match win streak with victories over Hawaii (4-3) UC Riverside (4-3) and UC Santa Barbara (5-2).

The Lumberjacks have won six of their last seven outings, and will have just one regular-season match remaining after finishing their weekend in California. NAU enters the contests with a 6-7 overall record and a 3-0 mark in the Big Sky.

Women's soccer

Lumberjacks were honored with eight postseason conference accolades across six student-athletes Tuesday by the Big Sky. At least one NAU student-athlete was named to each All-Conference team, with Madison Montgomery of the women's soccer team receiving three separate mentions.

Montgomery, the conference's leading scorer with eight goals, earned First Team All-Conference honors, as well as the co-offensive MVP and the Golden Boot individual awards. As the Golden Boot winner, Montgomery led the conference with the most points at 17.