NAU Roundup: Distance runners earn weekly conference recognition

Northern Arizona University distance runners Luis Grijalva and Jeralyn Poe swept the track athlete of the week awards in the Big Sky Conference, and fellow senior Parker Joens was named field athlete of the week after their respective performances at the Jim Click Shootout in Tucson over the weekend.
Grijalva made his season debut at Jim Click and won the men's 1,500-meter race with a personal best time of 3:39.02, breaking the Roy P. Drachman Track & Field Stadium record of 3:39.15 previously set by Fila runner Adam Goucher in 1999.
With the performance, Grijalva owns the top conference time in the men's 1500m so far this season along with the No. 2 time in the NCAA West Region and the No. 9 time in the nation.
Poe won the women's 1500m with a PR at 4:20.70, setting her up as the 20th-fastest athlete in the event in the NCAA West Region and 53rd in the entire NCAA.
Joens, meanwhile, earned his award for the second time this season. he threw a personal best of 55.24 meters in the discus -- which is the second-best mark in the Big Sky this year. He is now ranked 20th in the West Region and 37th in the nation.
Men's tennis
The Lumberjacks head to Irvine, California, this weekend for matches against Concordia University and the University of California-Irvine, beginning the trip Friday with the former at noon.
Concordia sits at 8-6 and is coming off a 4-1 win over Midwestern State.
One of Concordia’s graduate assistant coaches is a former NAU men’s tennis player Felix Schumann. A 2017 Big Sky Conference Champion, Schumann was also a four-year captain and starter with the NAU program.
NAU will face UC-Irvine Sunday at 11 a.m. The Anteaters are 8-5 and are on a three-match win streak with victories over Hawaii (4-3) UC Riverside (4-3) and UC Santa Barbara (5-2).
The Lumberjacks have won six of their last seven outings, and will have just one regular-season match remaining after finishing their weekend in California. NAU enters the contests with a 6-7 overall record and a 3-0 mark in the Big Sky.
Women's soccer
Lumberjacks were honored with eight postseason conference accolades across six student-athletes Tuesday by the Big Sky. At least one NAU student-athlete was named to each All-Conference team, with Madison Montgomery of the women's soccer team receiving three separate mentions.
Montgomery, the conference's leading scorer with eight goals, earned First Team All-Conference honors, as well as the co-offensive MVP and the Golden Boot individual awards. As the Golden Boot winner, Montgomery led the conference with the most points at 17.
Montgomery leads the conference in game-winners with three, in shots per game at 3.25, and averages one goal per game. The junior is second in the conference in shot attempts, recording 26 behind the co-offensive MVP, Idaho's Myah Merino, who posted 30. Montgomery scored half of NAU's 16 total goals this spring.
Montgomery was named as the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week on March 29 after scoring three of her team's total four goals against Idaho State on March 28.
Senior Paige Maling was also named to the first team. She was NAU's second-leading goal scorer. Maling led NAU in assists and received a conference player of the week mention at one point. Last year, she was on the second team. NAU's Taryn Benham, Rylie Curran, and Abby Donathan all secured second-team nods for 2021.
Curran and Donathan, as sophomore defenders, both received their first postseason conference awards for the first time in their NAU careers.
Even as a defender, Curran recorded a single assist as well as two shots throughout her nine matches started. The sophomore from San Diego, Calif., recorded 803 minutes of play out on the field representing the Blue and Gold.
Donathan tallied the first goal of the season for NAU against GCU in February for the Lumberjacks to earn their first 2-0 shutout of the spring. She would end the regular season with a total of three shots, one goal, and more than 650 minutes of game play.
Benham broke NAU's all-time shutout record this spring, with a total of four shutouts. She will end her regular-season career with a total of 22 clean sheets, the most of any NAU keeper.
Emma Robson received an honorable mention from the Big Sky. This marks the second time Robson has been named by the Big Sky as an honorable mention, with the last being in her sophomore year.
NAU holds the No. 1 spot in the Southeast Division as it heads to the Big Sky Conference tournament in Ogden, Utah. The Lumberjacks will play in the first match of the championship tourney against the Northwest second seed, Idaho, on Thursday at 11 a.m.