NAU Roundup: Diego Campisano latest Lumberjack men's basketball commit

With the Northern Arizona men's basketball team slowly returning to campus for the start of summer workouts, the incoming class continues to grow with the addition of Diego Campisano out of San Diego's Torrey Pines High School.

"Diego believes in himself and he has the correct mindset," said Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar. "He's currently playing on a 26-0 team and he's coming from a great program and a winning high school. He loves Flagstaff; his mother played here, and he wants to be here. I told him if he had a full spring and summer, who knows where he ends up, but we've been recruiting him for two years and we're happy he's coming here."

Campisano is one of the leaders on a Torrey Pines team that enters this weekend's CIF San Diego Section Open Division Championship with a 26-0 record. Torrey Pines is the No. 1 ranked team in the San Diego Section.

The 6-foot-6 talent is currently averaging 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as his final prep season comes to a close. He ranks fourth on his team in scoring, second in rebounding and second in three-pointers (33) at a 40% clip.