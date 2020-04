NAU Roundup: DeBisschop, Stomp named Golden Eagles

"It's an incredible honor to receive the award," DeBisschop said. "Having attended the Golden Eagle Awards the past three years, I've seen the top male and female scholar, and I've strived to be that one day. Big thanks to my coaches, teammates, professors and Katie (Wardsworth) in academics. I can't thank everyone enough for the support they've given me in order to achieve this award."

Stomp graduated in December with her degree in biology following her four-year career with the Lumberjacks volleyball team. In the fall, Stomp became the second Northern Arizona volleyball player to earn Academic All-America honors with her selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team, but she also was a recipient of the prestigious Gold Axe Award presented to a select group of Northern Arizona graduating seniors.

Stomp finished her undergraduate studies with a perfect 4.0 GPA while also capping her playing career seventh in program history in assists and ninth in assists per set. The Albuquerque native was a three-time Big Sky All-Academic selection and earned her fourth Golden Eagle. As a senior, she averaged a team-best 6.01 assists per set and added 1.41 digs per set.